While Garden City High School has its winter sports seasons delayed due to USD 457 being at Level 6 in its COVID-19 plan, meaning that school activities such as practices and games are halted, many area high schools are playing in pre-holiday tournaments this week.

Lakin Boys 72, Dodge City 71

The Lakin High School boys basketball squad held on for a victory Thursday in the Topside tournament at Goodland, knocking off Dodge City 72-71.

The Red Demons took the lead after one quarter, 19-16, but the Broncs defense held Dodge City to only six points in the second to take a 35-25 lead in to halftime. Dodge narrowed Lakin’s lead to eight after the third quarter. The Red Demons launched a comeback in the fourth, scoring 26 points, but Lakin’s balanced scoring throughout the game was just enough to preserve the win.

Lakin’s Hunter Davis led all scorers with 26 points, also going 16-of-20 from the free throw line. Allen Martinez had 14 for the Broncs and Dominick Daniels added 10.

For Dodge City, Cooper Loll led the scoring attack with 17 points while teammate Cooper Scheck had 13 and Matt Fries added 12.

Dodge City;19; 6; 20; 26;—;71

Lakin;16;19;18;19;—;72

Dighton Girls 45, Quinter 46

The Dighton girls basketball team dropped a heartbreaker Thursday to Quinter 46-45 in the Castle Rock Classic at Rozel.

Th Hornets held the lead through the first half, going into halftime with a three-point lead, 24-21, but the shooting went cold in the fourth quarter. Dighton only scored nine points in the quarter, while Quinter mounted a comeback, scoring 13 for the win.

Quinter’s Ava Gillespie led all scorers with 20 points, including six three-pointers.

Dighton’s scoring was led by Jessi Whipple with 15 points while teammates Brianna Maughlin and Emily Wilms each added 11 points.

Dighton;9;15;12;9;—;45

Quinter;7;14;12;13;—;46

Lakin Girls 30, Dodge City 76

The Lakin girls came out with cold shooting in the quarter, only scoring four points, while Dodge City applied defensive pressure and lit up the scoreboard offensively with 24 points at the Topside tournament at Goodland. The Red Demons cruised through the rest of the game, leading 43-15 at halftime, and using defense to hold the Broncs to less than 10 points a quarter in the second half.

Dodge City’s Lauren Gleason led all scorers with 13 points while teammate Kisa Unruh had 12 and Camree Johnson addd 11 points.

Jaya Esquibel led the scoring for Lakin with nine points.

Lakin;4;11;6;9;—;30

Dodge City;24;19;17;16;—;76