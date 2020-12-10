The name Tennal is synonymous with Centralia volleyball with the husband-wife team of Kimbrook and Kim Tennal turning the program into the state's premier small-school powerhouse.

Kim Tennal laid that foundation, guiding the Panthers to 17 state tournaments in her 19 years with nine of those trips ending with Class state titles, including a state-record eight straight from 1997-2004.

Her impressive career is now a Hall of Fame one. On Wednesday, Tennal was announced as one of the five members for the Kansas State High School Activities Association's 2021 Hall of Fame Class and will join her husband, Kimbrook, who was inducted last year.

Tennal is joined by two other coaching legends in Kansas high school history -- Little River's Shane Cordell and Shawnee Mission Northwest's Van Rose. Former KSHSAA Executive Director Gary Musselman and former Grinnell standout Jacque (Struckhoff) Stedman round out the class.

In her 19 years at Centralia, Tennal compiled a 582-47 record for a stellar winning percentage of .926. The Panthers went 311-11 during its eight-year title streak, posting 126 consecutive match wins from 1999-2001. Tennal also coached at three other high schools, leading each to state tournaments, and finished her career with a 788-145 record (.845).

Cordell also flourished in a small-school setting at Little River, building powerhouse programs in both girls' basketball and football. In 34 years as head girls basketball coach, Cordell posted a 604-225 record (.729) and led the Redskins to four straight Class 1A state championships from 1995-98. Three of those title seasons were undefeated campaigns as Little River won a then-state record 91 straight games with teams that routinely beat competition in the largest classifications in the state.

His stint as football coach was nearly as successful as Cordell led his alma mater to a 204-94 record in 29 years as football coach. Little River played in seven state championship games during his tenure, capturing state titles in 1981 (1A), 1996 (8-man I) and 1999 (8-man I). He became the first Kansas coach to play for a championship and later coach a state championship at the same school.

Rose, meanwhile, spent 48 years as head cross country coach at Shawnee Mission Northwest, establishing a dynasty with both programs. The Cougar boys became the standard in the state, winning 21 Class 6A state titles, more than any other program in the state and 12-most overall. That included 14 straight from 1994-2007, the fifth-longest title streak in the country.

Not to be outdone, the Northwest girls won 13 state titles, including six of 10 in the 1990s. The girls' program placed top three 21 times, while the boys did it 30 times during Rose's tenure.

Musselman, a Silver Lake resident, spent 30 years at the KSHSAA, including the final 22 of those as Executive Director -- the longest tenured Executive Director in KSHSAA history. He served on the NFHS Board of Directors and was the NFHS president in 2016-17. Prior to joining the KSHSAA, Musselman was a teacher and coach at Independence, Andover, Beloit and Halstead and principal at LaCrosse.

Stedman was a three-sport standout at Grinnell in the early 1980s and led the school to multiple state titles in multiple sports. She led the volleyball team to Class 1A state titles in 1982 and 1983 and the track team to 1A titles in 1980, 1982 and 1983 as well as a runner-up finish in 1981. As a senior, Struckhoff led the basketball team to a third-place finish and won three gold medals at the State Outdoor.

She went on to compete collegiately at Kansas State in track and cross country and in 1998 competed in the 10,000-meter run at the U.S. Olympic Trials.