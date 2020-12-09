Wednesday

Dec 9, 2020 at 12:01 AM


HIGH SCHOOL SCORES


Tuesday’s results


AREA BOYS


Berean Academy 66, Marion 26


Central Christian 58, Canton-Galva 49


Central Plains 58, Smith Center 57 (ot)


Cheylin 62, Triplains-Brewster 31


Clifton-Clyde 66, Wakefield 24


Concordia 44, Republic County 33


Ellis 64, Atwood 22


Goddard Eisenhower 45, Salina Central 36


Hanover 70, Linn 40


Hitchcock County, Neb. 67, Oberlin 27


Hodgeman County 61, Northern Valley 50


Lebo 58, Rural Vista 18


Leoti 58, Golden Plains 35


Logan-Palco 61, Sharon Springs 42


McPherson 75, Newton 63


Minneapolis 64, Ell-Saline 25


Moundridge 59, Hillsboro 48


Norton 58, Goodland 45


Osborne 59, Thunder Ridge 20


Rock Creek 60, Abilene 56


St. Francis 35, Weskan 33


Salina South 53, Derby 48


Solomon 66, Bennington 32


Southeast of Saline 65, Smoky Valley 37


Trego 48, Victoria 32


Ulysses 58, Phillipsburg 50


Washington County 67, Onaga 24


Wheatland-Grinnell 39, Dighton 27


AREA GIRLS


Atwood 49, Wheatland-Grinnell 39


Berean Academy 56, Marion 30


Central Christian 66, Canton-Galva 36


Central Plains 61, Smith Center 37


Clifton-Clyde 52, Wakefield 48


Concordia 40, Republic County 21


Derby 55, Salina South 20


Ell-Saline 39, Minneapolis 36


Ellis 56, Dighton 35


Golden Plains 67, Triplains-Brewster 6


Hanover 42, Linn 34


Hillsboro 48, Moundridge 46


Hodgeman County 51, Northern Valley 22


Leoti 40, St. Francis 37


McPherson 59, Newton 20


Oberlin 45, Southwest, Neb. 20


Osborne 47, Thunder Ridge 40


Phillipsburg 62, Ulysses 26


Rural Vista 51, Lebo 48


Salina Central 52, Goddard Eisenhower 42


Sharon Springs 55, Logan-Palco 25


Smoky Valley 65, Southeast of Saline 54


Trego 49, Victoria 27


Washington County 47, Onaga 43


Weskan 38, Cheylin 33


OTHERS


BOYS


Andover 85, Wichita Campus 66


BV North 93, Southeast, Mo. 46


Belle Plaine 73, Wichita Classical 58


Cheney 54, Wellington 51


Elkhart 52, Stanton County 42


Elyria Christian 40, Goessel 28


Garden Plain 60, Rose Hill 57


Halstead 59, Eureka 29


Haven 63, Kingman 42


Hesston 62, St. Marys 44


Holcomb 59, Liberal 46


Kapaun Mount Carmel 73, Wichita North 33


Louisburg 66, Harrisonville, Mo. 62, OT


Lyons 44, Inman 33


Maize 69, Hutchinson 61


Maize South 49, Andover Central 46


Mulvane 78, Independence 37


Pratt 55, Chaparral 54


SM Northwest 14, SM North 14


Sterling 56, Valley Center 46


Wamego 61, Sabetha 33


Wichita Heights 59, Wichita Northwest 58


GIRLS


Andover Central 64, Maize South 30


BV North 50, Olathe South 37


BV Northwest 42, Mill Valley 34


Baldwin 73, Anderson County 55


Belle Plaine 49, Wichita Classical 14


Blue Springs South, Mo. 53, Olathe East 48


Centralia 39, Wetmore 35


Chaparral 44, Pratt 37


Cheney 58, Wellington 43


Doniphan West 54, Riverside 34


Elkhart 47, Stanton County 37


Elyria Christian 43, Goessel 24


Frankfort 45, Northern Heights 41


Garden Plain 53, Rose Hill 27


Gardner-Edgerton 52, BV West 31


Halstead 53, Eureka 29


Haven 38, Hesston 25


Independence 48, Mulvane 37


KC Piper 43, Olathe North 37


Kapaun Mount Carmel 60, Wichita North 31


Lawrence Free State 40, Shawnee Heights 38


Liberal 80, Holcomb 25


Louisburg 59, Burlington 26


Nemaha Central 53, St. Marys 26


Osawatomie 58, Pleasanton 31


Rossville 63, KC Bishop Ward 59


South Gray 55, Meade 20


Sterling 54, Valley Center 24


Uniontown 56, Humboldt 38


Valley Heights 49, Marysville 40


Washburn Rural 60, Emporia 44


Wichita Bishop Carroll 53, Wichita Southeast 45


Wichita Heights 66, Wichita Northwest 21