Hugoton girls win Shootout championship

The Hugoton High School girls’ basketball team started the season off perfectly last week, winning the championship in the Hays Shootout on Saturday. The Eagles went 3-0 in the three-day tournament.

On Thursday, Hugoton opened the season with a 47-26 victory over the host school, Hays. Hugoton jumped out to a 21-15 lead, while the Eagles defense held the Indians to less than 10 points each quarter. The Eagles’ Mikyn Hamlin led all scorers in the game, burying 23 points in the win. Summya Adigun added 11 points for Hugoton. Morgan Engel scored 12 points to lead the Indians.

Friday’s match up for the Eagles was against Thomas Moore Prep and another win, 51-33.

Hugoton had seven players contribute to the final score, with Gianna Vos leading all scorers with 12 points. Adigun and Hamlin each had 11 points toward the victory.

In their final matchup of the tournament, Hugoton faced Wichita Life Prep and kept its perfect record with a 50-41 win. After a close first quarter and being down by one, 13-12, the Eagles grabbed the lead 27-20 at halftime and never looked back. Hamlin carried the bulk of the offensive load for the Eagles, scoring 24 points to lead all scorers in the game.

Thursday

Hugoton 8; 13; 12; 14; - 47

Hays 8; 7; 5; 6; - 26

Friday

Hugoton 18; 15; 11; 7; - 51

TMP 10; 8; 11; 4; - 33

Saturday

Hugoton 12; 15; 11; 12; - 50

Life Prep 13; 7; 11; 10; - 41

Hugoton boys go 1-2

On the boys side of the bracket, the Hugoton boys’ squad didn’t fair as good as the girls, but finished the tournament with a 1-2 record.

In first day action, the Eagles faced Hays, falling to the Indians 77-55. The opening quarter of the game doomed Hugoton as the Eagles only scored five points compared to Hays’ 22 points. Haden Daharsh led the scoring for Hugoton with 15 points while Jayce Korf added 12 points.

The Eagles played TMP on Friday, falling to the Monarchs on a comeback in the fourth quarter, 62-59. Hugoton led through the first three quarters of the game, 37-28 at halftime, TMP began its comeback in the third, only being down by two going into the fourth, 47-45, then outscored the Eagles 17-12 for the win in the fourth. Korf finished the game with 14 points to lead the Eagles and Daharsh added 13.

The Hugoton boys picked up its first win of the season on Saturday with a 71-58 win over Wichita Life Prep.

The Eagles came out hot in the first half, taking a 38-25 lead in to halftime. HHS continued its double-digit scoring in the second half to preserve the victory.

Wyatt Angell and Daharsh led the Eagles with 14 points each in the win while Sawyer Harper and Korf each added 12 points.

Thursday

Hugoton 5; 14; 20; 16; - 55

Hays 22; 20; 18; 17; - 77

Friday

Hugoton 17; 20; 10; 12; - 59

TMP 15; 13; 17; 17; - 62

Saturday

Hugoton 17; 21; 14; 19; - 71

Life Prep 10; 15; 10; 23; - 58