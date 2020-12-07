Area teams open basketball seasons

While Garden City High School winter sports seasons are delayed due to USD 457 being at Level 6 in its COVID-19 plan, other area high schools began their 2020-21 basketball seasons on Friday.

Holcomb Girls 35, Cimarron 59

The Holcomb High School girls basketball team traveled to Cimarron Friday to open both teams seasons. The Bluejays came out victorious in the matchup, 59-35.

After a close first quarter, Cimarron on top 14-12, the Bluejays’ defense shut down the Longhorns, not allowing over 10 points in any of the remaining quarters. Cimarron exploded for 20 points to extend its lead and never looked back.

Cimarron’s Emily Acton led all scorers in the game with 13 points. Jacee Wilson and McKayla Miller each added 10 points in the win.

Paige Jones led the scoring for Holcomb with 10 points.

Holcomb 12; 6; 9; 8; - 35

Cimarron 14; 20; 13; 12; - 59

Lakin Boys 94, Southwestern Heights 77

The Lakin High School boys’ basketball team traveled to Kismet on Friday to face Southwestern Heights, and opened its season with a win, 94-77.

Both teams lit up the scoreboard in the first half, with the Broncs taking a 55-44 lead in to halftime. A cold third quarter by the Mustangs sealed SWH fate, only scoring 11 points in the quarter.

Lakin’s Allen Martinez led all scorers with 30 points, hitting seven there-pointers in the game. Teammate Hunter Davis was close behind with 27 points, with four three-pointers. Dominick Daniels added 14 points for the Broncs.

Sergio Chavez led the scoring for Southwestern Heights with 20 points, while Colby Louderback added 16.

Lakin 26; 29; 15; 24; - 94

Southwestern Heights 21; 23; 11; 22; - 77

Scott City Girls 40, Ulysses 17

Scott City’s girls basketball team traveled to Ulysses on Friday for both teams season opener. The Beavers made quick work of the Tigers, winning 40-17.

The Scott City defense held Ulysses to less than 10 points in each of the quarters, and blanking the Tigers in the fourth.

The Beavers’ Brooke Strine led all scorers with 12 points with five other players added to the total score.

Jocelyn Baeza led the scoring for Ulysses with six points.

Scott City 7; 15; 10; 8; - 40

Ulysses 6; 4; 7; 0; - 17

Syracuse Boys 59, Goodland 51

Syracuse High School opened its basketball seasons on the road Friday, traveling to Goodland.

In the boys game, the Bulldogs opened with a 59-51 victory.

The Bulldogs opened with a three point lead after one, 15-12, but a second quarter only scoring 11 points put Syracuse down by one at the half, 27-26. The defense intensified in the third quarter, holding the Cowboys to nine points while scoring 20 on the offensive side to take a 10 point lead into the fourth quarter, and kept pace with the Cowboys in the fourth to secure the victory.

Syracuse’s Joe Mitchell led all scorers with 21 points while Hugo Leyva added 11 for the Bulldogs.

Syracuse 15; 11; 20, 13; - 59

Goodland 12; 15; 9; 15; - 51

Syracuse Girls 22, Goodland 62

The Syracuse girls basketball team ran into a defensive wall Friday in Goodland, falling to the Cowboys, 62-22.

The Bulldogs were held to a single free throw in the first quarter and nine points in the second, to be down 31-10 at halftime. Goodland kept Syracuse to scoring below 10 points in each of the quarters.

Yaya Moreno led the scoring for the Bulldogs with eight points.

Syracuse 1; 9; 7; 5; - 22

Goodland 17; 14; 19; 12; - 62

Meade Boys 49, Pawnee Heights 41

The Meade High School boys’ basketball team opened its season on the road Friday at Rozel, picking up a victory over Pawnee Heights, 49-41.

The Buffaloes held a one point lead, 26-25, going into the half and extended it through the final two quarters.

Meade’s Vance Shewey led the scoring for the Buffaloes with 21 points and Brock Keith addd 19. Pawnee Heights’ All Carlson led all scorers with 23 points.

Meade 19; 7; 10; 13; - 49

Pawnee Heights 13; 12; 7; 9; - 41