PREP GIRLS

Non-League

Goessel 44, Marion 42

GOESSEL — Elizabeth Schmucker scored 17 points to lead the Goessel Bluebird girls to a 44-42 win over Marion Friday in non-league play in Goessel.

Goessel trailed 23-21 at the half, but took a 35-29 lead after three quarters.

Megan Neufeld scored 11 points and Jayden May scored 10 for the Warriors.

Goessel plays Tuesday at Elyria Christian in the Goessel Classic.

MARION (0-1) — Burkholder 0 (1) 0-1 1, 3; Warner 1 2-2 4, 4; Slifer 1 (2) 1-3 1, 9; May 5 0-2 4, 10; Sigel 0 0-0 2, 0; Stucklik 1 1-2 0, 3; Neufeld 4 3-5 4, 11; Warner 0 2-4 4, 2; TOTALS 12 (3) 9-19 21, 42.

GOESSEL (1-0) — Sawyer 0 0-0 0, 0; Flaming 1 2-2 2, 4; Griffin 0 0-0 1, 0; Schmucker 4 (2) 3-5 2, 17; Hoopes 1 0-0 0, 2; Guhr 1 1-2 1, 3; Herrel 4 0-0 5, 8; Boden 0 0-0 0, 0; Lowrance 2 0-1 3, 4; Lehrman 1 3-7 1, 5; Zogleman 0 1-4 2, 1; TOTALS 14 (2) 10-21 17, 44.

Marion;12;11;6;13;—42

Goessel;10;11;14;9;—44

Hesston 63, SE Saline 41

GYPSUM — The Hesston Swather girls opened the season with a 63-41 win over Southeast of Saline Friday in Gypsum.

Hesston led 34-23 at the half.

Katherine Kueker led the Swathers with 14 points, followed by Anna Humphries with 13 and Caryn Yoder with 12.

Avery Caselman led Southeast with 11. Maddie Harris scored 10.

Hesston plays Thursday at the Topside Tipoff Tournament in Goodland.

HESSTON (1-0) — Kaiser 1 4-4 6, Ferralez 3 0-0 6, Yoder 4 2-2 12, Lais 1 0-0 2, Funk 1 0-0 2, Martin 2 0-0 4, Humphries 5 0-0 13, Bartell 2 0-0 4, Kueker 7 0-0 14. TOTALS 26 6-6 63.

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE (0-1) — Yianakopulos 1 0-0 3, Schlesener 2 3-3 7, Ptacek 1 0-0 3, Harris 3 3-3 10, Pearson 1 0-0 2, Goetz 2 0-0 5, Caselman 3 3-4 11. TOTALS 13 9-10 41.

Hesston;19;15;15;14;—;63

SE Saline;12;11;13;5;—;41

3-point goals — H 5 (Yoder 2, Humphries 3), SES 6 (Yianakopulos 1, Ptacek 1, Harris 1, Goetz 1, Caselman 2). Total fouls — H 10, SES 13. Fouled out — None.

Berean Ac. 45, Udall 12

ELBING — The Berean Academy girls’ basketball team held Udall scoreless in the second half to claim a 45-12 win Friday in Elbing.

The Warriors led 26-12 at the half.

Erin Mullins led Berean with 12 points. Sally Wine scored 10.

Berean plays Wichita Independent at 7 p.m. Monday in Marion.

UDALL (0-1) — Adams 0 (1) 0-2 0, 3; #2 2 1-3 1, 3; #5 0 0-0 2, 0; #11 0-0 0, 0; Otis 0 0-1 2, 0; #23 2 2-4 3, 6; #32 0 0-0 2, 0; #33 0 0-0 1, 0; TOTALS 3 (1) 3-10 11, 12.

BEREAN ACADEMY (1-0) — Neal 0 0-0 3, 0; Timken 1 0-0 0, 2; Veer 0 2-2 0, 2; Koontz 1 (1) 1-1 0, 6; L.Mullins 2 0-0 0, 4; B.Wiebe 1 1-1 0, 3; M.Wiebe 1 0-0 3, 2; E.Mullins 4 4-6 2, 12; Wine 5 0-0 2, 10; T.Smith 2 0-0 3, 4; Morgan 0 0-0 0, 0; Tucker 0 0-0 0, 0; A.Wiebe 0 0-0 0, 0; B.Smith 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 17 (1) 8-14 14, 45.

Udall;2;10;0;0;—;12

Berean Ac.;14;12;8;11;—;45

PREP BOYS

Non-League

Goessel 53, Marion 41

GOESSEL — The Goessel High School boys’ basketball team put three players in double figures to get past Marion 53-41 Friday in the season opener in Goessel.

Goessel led 22-21 at the half and made a 14-8 run in the third quarter.

Skyler Wuest led the Bluebirds with 17 points. Eddie Gaeddert scored 14 and Nathaniel Zogleman scored 10.

Seth Lenning scored 18 points for Marion.

Goessel plays Tuesday at Elyria Christian to open play in the Goessel Classic.

MARION (0-1) — Alleven 2 2-3 5, 6; Lenning 3 (3) 3-6 4, 18; Wilhelm 1 2-4 3, 3; Mercer 3 2-3 4, 8; Hershman 0 0-0 4, 0; Winter 0 4-6 1, 4; Bailey 1 0-0 0, 2; TOTALS 10 (3) 13-22 21, 41.

GOESSEL (1-0) — Zogleman 3 4-5 3, 10; Smith 0 (1) 0-0 4, 3; Burkholder 0 1-2 0, 1; Wiens 0 2-4 2, 2; J.Schrag 1 0-5 1, 2; Wuest 5 (1) 4-6 4, 17; Gaeddert 4 6-10 3, 14; Stutzman 2 0-1 3, 4; TOTALS 15 (2) 17-33 20, 53.

Marion;8;13;8;12;—;41

Goessel;10;12;14;17;—53

Hesston 71, SE Saline 34

GYPSUM — The Hesston Swather boys used a 25-5 third quarter to breeze by Southeast of Saline Friday in the season opener in Gypsum.

Hesston led 33-22 at the half.

Cason Richardson led Hesston with 21 points. Ty Schroeder scored 12.

Eli Sawyers led Southeast with nine points.

Hesston plays Thursday at the Topside Tipoff Tournament in Goodland.

HESSTON (1-0) — Esau 3 0-0 6, Schroeder 5 1-1 12, Werner 0 0-0 0, Schilling 4 0-0 8, Waltner 1 0-0 3, Richardson 8 5-7 21, Bruner 2 0-1 4, Humphreys 3 0-0 7, Arnold 3 0-0 6, Bollinger 1 0-0 2, Hanson 0 0-0 0, Sanchez 0 0-0 0, Diller 0 0-0 0, Fuqua 0 0-0 0, Magill 0 0-0 0. TOTALS 31 6-9 71.

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE (0-1) — Spano-Lund 2 0-0 6, Augustine 0 0-0 0, Jax.Gebhardt 2 3-4 7, Banks 2 0-0 5, Stumpf 1 0-0 2, Richardson 0 0-0 0, Harris 1 0-0 2, L.Gebhardt 0 0-0 0, Murray 1 0-0 3, Isaacson 0 0-0 0, Sawyers 4 0-0 9. TOTALS 13 3-4 34.

Hesston;14;19;25;13;—;71

SE Saline;12;10;5;7;—;34

3-point goals — H 3 (Schroeder 1, Waltner 1, Humphreys 1), SES 5 (Spano-Lund 2, Banks 1, Murray 1, Sawyers 1). Total fouls — H 9, SES 14. Fouled out — None.

Elyria Chr. 38, Moundridge 30

ELYRIA — The Moundridge Wildcat boys fell behind 20-12 at the half and never recovered, falling to Elyria Christian 38-30 Friday in the season opener in Elyria.

Moundridge trailed 10-5 after the first quarter.

"Played good enough defensively except for rebounding and we can't shoot 1-19 from three and expect to win," Moundridge coach Vance Unrau said.

Ben Unruh led Elyria Christian with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Zach Stucky scored 10.

Landon Kaufman scored nine points to lead Moundridge.

The Wildcats host Moundridge at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Moundridge Classic.

MOUNDRIDGE (0-1) — Kaufman 3-6 3-5 9, Churchill 3-11 1-4 8, Schlosser 3-4 2-2 8, C.Unruh 1-11 1-2 1, Wedel 1-3 0-0 2, Schrag 0-3 0-0 0, Doherty 0-0 0-0 0, TOTALS 11-38 7-13 30.

ELYRIA CHRISTIAN (1-0) — B.Unruh 4-8 2-2 11, Stucky 2-6 4-6 10, Hobson 2-7 2-4 7, Wiggers 2-6 1-4 5, Anderson 1-1 1-4 3, Lundberg 1-2 0-0 2, Aroum 0-1 0-0 0, Allen 0-0 0-0 0, TOTALS 12-31 10-20.

Moundridge;5;7;7;11;—;30

Elyria Chr.;10;10;7;11;—;38

Total fouls — Mdg. 20, EC 9. Technical fouls — n/a. Fouled out — none. 3-point shooting — Mdg. 1-19 (Kaufman 0-1, Churchill 1-8, C.Unruh 0-6, Wedel 0-2, Schrag 0-2), EC 4-12 (B.Unruh 1-3, Stucky 2-5, Hobson 1-3, Aroum 0-1). Rebounds — Mdg. 23 (Churchill 9), EC 30 (B.Unruh 10). Assists — Mdg. 4 (Kaufman 3), EC 9 (Stucky 3, Wiggers 3). Turnovers — Mdg. 4 (C.Unruh 2), EC 9 (B.Unruh 4). Blocked shots — Mdg. 2 (Churchill 1, Wedel 1), EC 0. Steals — Mdg. 7 (C.Unruh 4), EC 3 (Anderson 2).

Berean Acad. 53, Udall 18

ELBING — The Berean Academy boys’ basketball team used a two-point defensive half to down Udall 53-18 Friday in the season opener in Elbing.

Berean led 10-0 after the first quarter and 29-2 at the half.

Sam Snook led Berean with 15 points. Creighton Kukula added 12.

Austin King led Udall with eight points.

Berean plays Wichita Independent at 8:30 p.m. Monday in Marion.

UDALL (0-1) — Burley 0 (1) 0-0 0, 3; Otis 0 0-0 0, 0; Whiteman 0 (1) 2-2 3, 5; Rebold 0 0-0 0, 0; Cameron 0 0-0 0, 0; Levi 0 0-0 2, 0; King 3 2-4 1, 8; Harress 0 2-4 0, 0; TOTALS 3 (2) 6-10 6, 18.

BEREAN ACADEMY — G.Busenitz 1 0-0 0, 2; Tucker 0 0-0 1, 0; Timken 0 (1) 0-0 0, 3; Hoover 3 0-0 3, 6; Kukula 1 (3) 1-2 2, 12; Regier 1 0-0 2, 2; D.Busenitz 0 0-0 1, 0; Zapata 0 0-0 0, 0; Snook 7 1-1 0, 15; C.Sweazy 1 2-2 0, 4; Thiessen 4 1-2 1, 9; T.Sweazy 0 0-0 1, 0; TOTALS 18 (4) 5-7 11, 53.

Udall;0;2;9;7;—;18

Berean Ac.;10;19;18;6;—;53