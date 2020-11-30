The Fort Hays State women’s basketball team will take another shot at getting its season started this week.

The Tiger women are set to open against Washburn at 5:30 p.m Tuesday in Gross Memorial Coliseum. The game was originally scheduled for Nov. 19 but was postponed because of COVID-19 protocols.

The Tigers went 23-7 last year and earned a regional berth before the NCAA Tournament was canceled because of the virus. Top returners include seniors Jaden Hobbs, Whitney Randall and Madison Mittie and junior Cydney Bergmann. The Tigers have a six-player class of true freshmen.

Washburn opened the season on Nov. 21 with a 62-52 loss at Nebraska-Kearney. Macy Doebele led the Ichabods with 12 points.

Plainville product Aubree Dewey scored nine points for WU against UNK in the true freshman’s first college game.

The Tigers are also scheduled to play at Nebraska-Kearney at 2 p.m. Saturday.