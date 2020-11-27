The Kansas Crappie Trail hosted its second-annual Turkey Bash crappie tournament on Nov. 21 at Clinton Reservoir, with Lawrence’s Mike and Eric Schrock taking first place with 11.66 pounds of fish to win a pair of Butterball turkeys.

Crappie Masters president Mike Vallentine took second with 10.10 pounds — as well as the big fish of the day at 1.99 pounds — followed by Riley’s Frank Haidusek in third with 9.60 pounds.

KCT organizer Dylan Faulconer, of Eudora, and teammate Allen Miller, of Baldwin City, took fourth with 8.99 pounds, while Marcus Williams rounded out the top five with 8.23 pounds.

The KCT will next host its second-annual Fishmas Tournament on Dec. 12 at Perry Reservoir in Jefferson County.

For more information on the Kansas Crappie Trail, contact Dylan Faulconer at 913-416-3481.

Toy Drive tournament Sunday

For those looking to do some crappie fishing for a good cause this weekend, another area crappie trail, the Kansas Crappie Club, is hosting its annual Benefit Toy Drive on Sunday, also at Clinton.

Entry fee is one toy per team to donate to Topeka Toys for Tots.

Registration begins at 5 a.m., with takeoff at 7 a.m. Weigh-in is 1 p.m. for Division II and 2 p.m. for Division I.

For more information, contact Joe Bragg at 785-220-6404 or KansasCrappieClub@gmail.com.