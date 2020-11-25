The United Kansas Conference released its list of postseason honors last week at the conclusion of the conference’s football season with multiple athletes from Basehor-Linwood, Lansing and Leavenworth earning recognition.

Here is the list of athletes to earn first tteam, second team or honorable mention awards on offense, defense or special teams:

First-team offense

Basehor junior Zack Sisemore and Leavenworth senior Keenan Brown secured both running back spots on the first team. Sisemore rushed for 1,690 yards and 21 touchdowns.

Bobcat junior wide receiver Jordan Brown made the first team after a breakout season that included setting single-season schools records in receptions (73) and touchdowns (16) as well as racking up 1,048 receiving yards.

Lansing senior wide receiver Malik Benson earned the second receiver spot after catching 28 passes for 700 yards and 10 touchdowns while averaging 25 yards a catch.

Basehor junior tight end Chants Nelson caught 28 passes for 389 yards and eight touchdowns.

Leavenworth senior Alijandro Griese, Lansing senior Drew French and Basehor sophomore Levi Cooley made the first team on the offensive line.

Second-team offense

Basehor-Linwood senior quarterback Isaac Stanton earned second-team honors after setting school records in passing yards (2,663) and touchdown passes (32).

Lansing senior running back Jack Knutson was recognized after averaging over eight yards a carry this season.

Basehor senior Sawyer Delena and Leavenworth senior Justin Pettis were represented on the offensive line.

Honorable mention offense

Basehor senior Zane Kincaid and Leavenworth senior Andru Gnuthake were honorable mentions on the offensive line. Lansing junior quarterback Caden Crawford and Leavenworth sophomore quarterback Eddie McLaughlin were also honorable mentions.

First-team defense

Bobcat junior defensive lineman Dalton Harris was the team’s fourth-leading tackler with 61 and led the team in tackles for loss with eight.

Junior linebacker Aiden Ingram earned recognition after leading the Bobcats in tackles with 90 total and 60 solo.

Lansing’s Crawford also earned defensive honors for his work at linebacker where he was the Lions’ second-leading tackler with 60.

Senior linebacker Dylan Ward was Lansing’s top-tackler with 100 total and 74 solo.

Basehor senior defensive back Adam Peterson racked up 71 total tackles and grabbed one interception. Lansing senior defensive back Jake Jackson picked off two passes and defended seven passes while adding 22 total tackles.

Second-team defense

Basehor junior defensive lineman Drake Courtney totaled 37 tackles with four for a loss with two sacks.

Lansing junior defensive lineman Calvin Sholey led the Lions with six tackles for loss and also had two sacks.

Basehor senior linebacker Anthony Onstot had 49 total tackles with a forced fumble.

Leavenworth linebackers senior Keaton Comer and junior Trenton Harper each earned recognition as well as senior defensive backs Nathan Waugh and Santiago McLaughlin.

Honorable mention defense

Basehor senior defensive back Trenton Bahr and senior linebacker Sam Hicks were honorable mentions.

Hicks was the Bobcats’ second-leading tackler with 74 total and seven for loss.

Special teams

Leavenworth place kicker Will Ayers was named to the first team.