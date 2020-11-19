To submit an item for the Outdoors calendar, contact The Topeka Capital-Journal by email at jrouse@cjonline.com. Events subject to change/cancellation. Please notify by email if your event has been rescheduled. View the complete calendar online.

NOVEMBER

20-22 — Kansas Governor's Ringneck Classic, Colby. For more information or to register, call 785-671-1000 or go to https://www.kansasringneckclassic.com/.

21 — Crappie Masters Kansas Crappie Trail 2nd Annual Turkey Bash crappie tournament, safe light to 3:20 p.m., Clinton Lake Ramp No. 3. Entry fee $100 per 2-person team, no membership fee required. For more info, contact Dylan Faulconer at 913-416-3481.

21 — Boothill Friends of the NRA 2nd Amendment Celebration, 5:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 800 W. Frontview in Dodge City. Tickets $20 single, $40 couples. For more info, contact Tyler Kirby at 316-213-0568 or Phil Parish at 620-255-6889.

21 — Pick Your Top 10 100 - Throw One Out, Ravenwood Lodge. For more information, call 800-656-2454.

22 — Bob White .410 '50', Ravenwood Lodge. For more information, call 800-656-2454.

28 — European driven pheasant hunt, Ravenwood Lodge. For more information, call 800-656-2454.

29 — Kansas Crappie Club Benefit Toy Drive, Clinton Reservoir. Entry fee one toy per team to donate to Topeka Toys for Tots. Registration begins at 5 a.m., takeoff at 7 a.m. Weigh-in 1 p.m. for Division II, 2 p.m. for Division I. For more info, contact Joe Bragg at 785-220-6404 or KansasCrappieClub@gmail.com.

DECEMBER

13 — Winter Open 100, Ravenwood Lodge. For more information, call 800-656-2454.

16-17 — KDWPT Online Certified Angler Instructor Workshop. Kansas residents ages 18 and older. Classes will be from 7 to 9 p.m. both days. Those who wish to register can text 832-202-5221 for a password to register. Contact David Breth at 620-672-5911 for more information.

19-21 — NUCS bird dog tournament, Muddy Creek Game Birds in Meriden. Amateur: Dec. 19. Open: Dec. 20. Finals: Dec. 21. For more info, contact Jacob Edwards at 785-817-3937. To read more about the NUCS and for the complete schedule of events, go to http://www.uplandclassic.com/.

20 — Girls and Duck Curls, 4 p.m., online event via Facebook Live. Hosted by Wander Woman - Kansas. More information at https://tinyurl.com/y5qcnlr6/.

26 — European driver pheasant hunt, Ravenwood Lodge. For more information, call 800-656-2454.

27 — Ravenwood 2-Person Team Shoot 100, Ravenwood Lodge. For more information, call 800-656-2454.

2021

JANUARY

1 — New Years Day Survivors Shoot Off, 1 to 4 p.m., Ravenwood Lodge. For more information, call 800-656-2454.

8-10 — Third Annual Browning’s Ante Up Boothill Shootout in Dodge NUCS bird dog tournament, Collige Kennels and Outfitting, 13367 Lariat Road in Offerle. For more info, contact Cody Collige at 620-770-9588 or by email at colligekennels@gmail.com. To read more about the NUCS and for the complete schedule of events, go to http://www.uplandclassic.com/.

16 — Big Al's Birthday Bash for Conservation, 7 p.m., Wichita Union Stockyards, 6251 W. MacArthur Road. Tickets can be purchased for $20 at https://www.kwlsradio.com or by calling 316-945-1079. Events will include raffles, a performance by national recording artist Matt Engels and booths from several conservation organizations.

17 — Polar Bear Classic, Ravenwood Lodge. For more information, call 800-656-2454.

29-31 — NUCS Kansas State Bird Dog Championships, Remington Ranch near Independence. Parking at 914 E. 5050 Road. Handlers meet at 7:30 a.m., dogs in field by 8. Open runs will be $200, with amateur runs $140 and doubles $160. Youth runs are free up to one run per handler, $50 for additional runs. Youth pointing and youth flushing winners also will receive guns from Ruger Firearms. Entry deadline is Jan. 25, 2021. To enter, contact Russell Baker by phone at 620-330-4192 or by email at russellbaker07@gmail.com.

29-31 — 2021 Kansas Monster Buck Classic, Stormont Vail Events Center, Topeka.

31 — 2-Person Team Back Up 100, Ravenwood Lodge. For more information, call 800-656-2454.

FEBRUARY

13 — Cheyenne/Quivira Ducks Unlimited Banquet, 5:30 to 10 p.m., Great Bend Knights of Columbus in Great Bend. Tickets $40 single, $60 couple, $20 youth. Tickets may be purchased online at ducks.org/kansas/events.

18-21 — MidSouth Tackle, Hunting and Boat Show, Grove Civic Center, 1702 S. Main Steet in Grove, Okla. General admission $9, senior/military pricing $7, kids 6-12 $4, kids 5 and under free. Show times are 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. For more info, call 918-520-3474 or email general@montgomeryproductions.com.

MARCH

1-6 — 2020 NUCS Nationals bird dog tournament, Talbot Wildlife Area near Joplin, Mo. For more information, contact Hal Brown at 417-632-4652 or by email at hunting4bs@windstream.net. To read more about the NUCS and for the complete schedule of events, go to http://www.uplandclassic.com/.

19-21 — 2021 Bassmaster Classic, Fort Worth, Texas.

20 — Kansas Crappie Trail qualifier tournament, Tuttle Creek. Entry fee $100. Takeoff, weigh-in from Wildcat Marina. For more info, contact Dylan Faulconer at 913-416-3481 or faulconerdylan@yahoo.com.

27-28 — Kansas BASS Nation 4-Man tournament, Melvern Reservoir. Permit pending.

APRIL

17 — Kansas Crappie Trail qualifier tournament, Perry Reservoir. Entry fee $100. Takeoff, weigh-in from State Park East Ramp. For more info, contact Dylan Faulconer at 913-416-3481 or faulconerdylan@yahoo.com.

MAY

1-2 — Kansas Crappie Trail qualifier tournament, El Dorado Reservoir. Entry fee $100. Takeoff, weigh-in from Bluestem Ramp No. 1. For more info, contact Dylan Faulconer at 913-416-3481 or faulconerdylan@yahoo.com.

1-2 — Kansas BASS Nation Mr. Bass tournament, Glen Elder. Permit pending.

22 — Kansas Crappie Trail qualifier tournament, Pomona Lake. Entry fee $100. Takeoff, weigh-in from State Park Ramp No. 2. For more info, contact Dylan Faulconer at 913-416-3481 or faulconerdylan@yahoo.com.

22-23 — Kansas BASS Nation 4-Man tournament, Perry Reservoir. Permit pending.

JUNE

12 — Kansas BASS Nation Frank Stong Scholarship tournament, Big Hill Reservoir. Permit pending.

12 — Kansas Crappie Trail qualifier tournament, Melvern Reservoir. Entry fee $100. Takeoff, weigh-in from State Park West Ramp. For more info, contact Dylan Faulconer at 913-416-3481 or faulconerdylan@yahoo.com.

26-27 — Kansas BASS Nation Qualifier No. 1, Wilson Reservoir. Permit pending.

JULY

31 — Kansas Crappie Trail qualifier tournament, Clinton Reservoir. Entry fee $100. Takeoff, weigh-in from State Park Ramp No. 3. For more info, contact Dylan Faulconer at 913-416-3481 or faulconerdylan@yahoo.com.

AUGUST

14 — Kansas Crappie Trail qualifier tournament, Hillsdale Lake. Entry fee is $100. Takeoff, weigh-in from Jayhawk Marina. For more info, contact Dylan Faulconer at 913-416-3481 or faulconerdylan@yahoo.com.

SEPTEMBER

11-12 — Kansas Crappie Trail State Championship, Clinton Reservoir. Entry fee is $200. Takeoff, weigh-in from State Park Ramp No. 3. For more info, contact Dylan Faulconer at 913-416-3481 or faulconerdylan@yahoo.com.

16-19 — 2021 Ducks Unlimited National Convention, Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek in Orlando, Fla. Register at https://tinyurl.com/yasu2j7x/.

18-19 — Kansas BASS Nation 4-Man tournament, Wilson Reservoir. Permit pending.

OCTOBER

16/17 — Kansas BASS Nation Qualifier No. 2 Keystone, Okla. Permit pending.