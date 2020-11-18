LAWRENCE — Udoka Azubuike has finally reaped the rewards of a dynamic swan song season.

Azubuike, the 7-foot, 270-pound former Kansas center who in his senior campaign with the Jayhawks fully realized his potential on both ends of the court, was selected No. 27 overall in the NBA Draft on Wednesday night by the Utah Jazz. A fringe draft pick at most projection outlets a year ago, Azubuike got into the best shape of his career that offseason and turned an ultra-productive Year 4 — the Delta, Nigeria, native averaged 13.7 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.6 blocked shots — into what became a first-round selection.

Azubuike, who earned Big 12 player of the year honors as a senior, was also recognized as the nation’s top defender by the National Association of Basketball Coaches. He finished his collegiate career with an NCAA-record field goal percentage (74.6%), besting a mark set by 7-5 former UCF center Tacko Fall (2015-19).

Injuries kept Azubuike out of the NCAA Tournament in his freshman and junior years and the COVID-19 pandemic ended the center’s collegiate career on the eve of the Big 12 Tournament. But Azubuike made the most out of his lone taste of March Madness, anchoring the Jayhawks’ run to the Final Four in San Antonio as a sophomore in 2017-18.

"Doke" was at his best when the Jayhawks needed him the most, a statement that was particularly true in 2019-20. He scored 29 points and blocked four shots in KU's 90-84 overtime victory over Dayton in the finals of the Maui Invitational. Then, in a must-have contest late in the season at top-ranked Baylor, Azubuike had 23 points on 11-for-13 shooting, 19 rebounds and three blocked shots in his team's 64-61 victory, the Jayhawks’ biggest victory in a 17-1 run through league play.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.