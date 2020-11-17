Wichita County set for semifinals

Wichita County High School’s football team has reached the semifinals of the Class 8-man Division I state tournament.

The undefeated Indians, 11-0, will travel to Hoxie, 9-1, for a 6 p.m. match up on Friday.

Wichita County reached the semis with a 52-0 win over Attica/Argonia on Nov. 13 to extend its winning streak. They had previously defeated Hill City and Rawlins County in early rounds of the playoffs.

Hoxie reached the semis with a 58-12 victory over Goessel on Nov. 13. Previously in the playoffs, Hoxie defeated Spearville and South Gray.

The other semifinal match up features Little River, 9-2, facing off with Madison/Hamilton, 11-0.

The championship game to be played at 3 p.m. on Nov. 28 at Fischer Field in Newton.