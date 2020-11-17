GCHS athletes selected to WAC teams

With the fall sports season drawing to a close, several Garden City High School athletes have received post season honors, being named to the Western Athletic Conference’s All-League teams.

Leading the way for the Buffaloes is junior Sage Riggs in girls tennis. Riggs has been selected the 2020 Player of the Year and finished the season with a 30-5 overall record.

The WAC tennis team is made up of a No. 1 and No. 2 singles and doubles to create a team for the league.

Riggs claimed the No. 1 singles slot, while teammate Brooke Ptacek has been chosen for the No. 2 singles position. Ptacek finished the season with a 27-10 overall record.

First-year head coach Logan Bevis has been chosen as the WAC Coach of the Year for tennis.

In volleyball, Abby Ellermann and Julie Calzonetti have been chosen to the WAC’s first team, while Melody Flores claimed second team honors.

Calzonetti also has been selected to the honorable mention team for the Kansas Volleyball Association’s Class 6A All-State teams.

For the Buffalo football squad, running back Joshua Janas and lineman Trey Nuzman grabbed first team offense honors.

On the defensive side for the first team, linebacker Joel Bellows, defensive backs Christian Reyes and Caleb Wiese claimed spots for the Buffaloes.

Linemen Ronaldo Ramos and Kaden Whitehurst have been named to the WAC offense second team. Xavier Soriano and Terrell Elliott, both linemen, as well as defensive back Cooper Ramsey have been named to the WAC defensive second team.

In girls golf, sophomore Ryann Warren is the lone GCHS selection to the WAC All-League teams. Warren has been selected for the first team.

Three players from the boys’ soccer team have been chosen for the WAC All-League second team. Rodrigo Oropeza, Moses Lares and Jairo Carrillo have been selected to the team.