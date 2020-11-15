After leading Washburn Rural to a third-place finish at the Class 6A state tournament and earning All-State Tournament honors, Junior Blues sophomore Brooklyn DeLeye added first-team All-Class 6A honors to her resume when the Kansas Volleyball Association announced its All-State teams on Sunday.

DeLeye was one of three Junior Blues to earn All-6A honors, with junior teammate Taylor Russell named to the second team and freshman Zoe Canfield chosen honorable mention.

Seaman’s Camryn Turner was the only other city player to garner All-State honors, named first-team All-Class 5A for the second straight year. DeLeye’s first-team selection was also her second straight.

State champions Sabetha and Hanover each racked up numerous honors after their title seasons.

Sabetha coach Abby Stueve was named the Class 3A coach of the year after guiding the Bluejays to a 41-1 record. Seniors Melinna Schumann and Leah Renyer were first-team All-3A picks, while junior Emily Krebs was second team and senior Camryn Wessel was honorable mention.

Hanover swept the player and coach of the year honors in Class 1A Division II with sophomore Ceegan Atkins named player of the year and Melissa Holle getting coach of the year. Atkins and junior teammates Avery Behrends and Madison Bruna were first-team picks and junior Allison Jueneman was honorable mention.

Class 1A Division I runner-up Lebo placed two on the 1A-I first team, junior Abby Peek and sophomore Brooklyn Jones, while Centralia’s Avery Deters was also a first-team selection. Lebo’s Demi Schrader and Burlingame’s Daelyn Winters were second-teamers, while Rural Vista’s Meghan Brockmeier, Olpe’s Marley Heins and Burlingame’s Brooke Lewis were honorable mention.

In Class 1A-II, Linn’s Kyrah Peters and Southern Coffey’s Josie Weers were second-team picks and Wetmore’s Reagan Osterhaus was honorable mention.

In Class 2A, third-place Wabaunsee had junior Lauren Schutter earn first-team honors, while Herington’s Carrie Roe, Jefferson North’s Kinsey Schneider and Valley Heights’ Emma Toerber were honorable mention.

In Class 3A, Royal Valley’s Ivy Fink was a first-team pick for the third straight year, while West Franklin’s Alex Coopman and Ainsley Corwine and Nemaha Central’s Addy Holthaus were second team and Silver Lake’s Ellington Hogle and Royal Valley’s Emma McKinsey were honorable mention.

In Class 4A, Ottawa’s Darby Weidl was a first-team pick and teammate Kirsten Evans was second team. Wamego’s Kenzie Cooper and Clay Center’s Clara Edwards also were second team.

Free State’s Sawyer Thomsen was a second-team pick in Class 6A and Firebird teammate Rylee Unruh was honorable mention.

The players of the year in each classification were: Blue Valley West’s Alyssa Miller in 6A, Aquinas’ Caroline Bien in 5A, Miege’s Payton Verhulst in 4A, Smoky Valley’s Abby Rose in 3A, Olathe Heritage Christian’s Katrina Davis in 2A, Central Plains’ Kassidy Nixon in 1A I and Atkins in 1A II.

KVA ALL-STATE TEAMS

CLASS 6A

First team

Morgan Colangelo, jr., Blue Valley West; Brooklyn DeLeye, so., Washburn Rural; Courtney Jackson, sr., Olathe Northwest; Alyssa Miller, sr., Blue Valley West; Skyler Pierce, fr., Olathe Northwest; Taylor Stockman, jr., Blue Valley West; Kendra Wait, sr., Gardner-Edgerton.

Second team

Sarah Bingham, sr., SM East; Julia Headley, fr., Olathe Northwest; Jillian Huckabey, fr., Olathe Northwest; Brooke Leiker, jr., Blue Valley West; Taylor McCarty, sr., SM Northwest; Taylor Russell, jr., Washburn Rural; Sawyer Thomsen, so., Free State.

Honorable mention

Julie Calzonetti, sr., Garden City; Zoe Canfield, fr., Washburn Rural; Reanna Debose, sr., SM Northwest; Jasmine Dulan, jr., Blue Valley North; Vivian Kiefer, jr., SM Northwest; Emily Slightom, jr., Olathe Northwest; Rylee Unruh, so., Free State.

Player of the year — Alyssa Miller, Blue Valley West.

Coach of the year — Jessica Horstick, Blue Valley West.

CLASS 5A

First team

Caroline Bien, sr., Aquinas; Ella Larkin, sr., Carroll; Ashlyn Lovett, sr., St. James Academy; Ava Martin, jr., Aquinas; Asha Regier, sr., Newton; Camryn Turner, sr., Seaman; Olivia Mae Van Der Werff, jr., Lansing.

Second team

Justine Bichelmeyer, sr., St. James Academy; Caitlin Bishop, jr., Lansing; Riley Daugherty, sr., Carroll; Kamryn Farris, jr. Lansing; Laurel Jones, sr., Maize South; Olivia Lovett, sr., St. James Academy; Jaden Ravnsborg, sr., Mill Valley.

Honorable mention

Keyanna Cruse, sr., Bonner Springs; Tyler Cullor, sr., Aquinas; Betsy Goodenow, so., Aquinas; Iyannah Jackson, jr., Lansing; Ava Spachek, fr., St. James Academy; Jalyn Stevenson, sr., Spring Hill; Brooke Stonestreet, sr., DeSoto.

Player of the year — Caroline Bien, Aquinas.

Coach of the year — Sarah Ikenberry, Aquinas.

CLASS 4A

First team

Katie Berg, sr., McPherson; Katelyn Faichild, sr., Andale; McKenzie Fairchild, so., Andale; Ella Martin, sr., Miege; Rhian Swanson, jr., McPherson; Payton Verhulst, sr., Miege; Darby Weidl, sr., Ottawa.

Second team

Annabeth Baalmann, jr., Andale; Kenzie Cooper, sr., Wamego; Clara Edwards, sr., Clay Center; Kirsten Evans, jr., Ottawa; Erin Garr, sr., Miege; Corinna McMullen, jr., Louisburg; Maddie Schrandt, so., Andale.

Honorable mention

Leah Bentley, sr., Buhler; Laci Beougher, sr., Circle; Brette Doile, jr., McPherson; Jadyn Jackson, sr., Augusta; Ava Jones, so., Nickerson; Brynne Noland, sr., Clearwater; Carleigh Pritchard, sr., Louisburg.

Player of the year — Payton Verhulst, Miege.

Coach of the year — Kathleen Rush, Miege.

CLASS 3A

First team

Austin Broadie, sr., Wichita Trinity; Ivy Fink, sr., Royal Valley; Leah Renyer, sr., Sabetha; Abby Rose, jr., Smoky Valley; Heather Schemper, so., Phillipsburg; Melinna Schumann, sr., Sabetha; Kassidi Yost, jr., TMP-Marian.

Second team

Alex Coopman, sr., West Franklin; Ainsley Corwine, sr., West Franklin; Addy Holthaus, so., Nemaha Central; Emily Krebs, jr., Sabetha; Emilee Lane, jr., TMP-Marian; Kylee Scheer, sr., Cheney; Brooke Wewe, jr., Cheney.

Honorable mention

Bri Franklin, sr., Smoky Valley; Ellington Hogle, sr., Silver Lake; McKinley Johnson, sr., Smoky Valley; Emma McKinsey, sr., Royal Valley; Jacy Thomasson, so., Riverton; Makenzie Travis, jr., Beloit; Camryn Wessel, sr., Sabetha.

Player of the year — Abby Rose, Smoky Valley.

Coach of the year — Abby Stueve, Sabetha.

CLASS 2A

First team

Katrina Davis, sr., Olathe Heritage Christina; Alyssa Hunter, sr., Belle Plaine; Addison Pelham, sr., Maranatha; Tallon Rentschler, jr., Smith Center; Jessica Saunders, sr., Hillsboro; Lauren Schutter, jr., Wabaunsee; Millie Stockard, sr., Colgan.

Second team

Kaitlin Crossland, sr., Colgan; Ashlyn Long, jr., Smith Center; Torrance Lovesee, sr., Bluestem; Mya Maxwell, sr., Ellinwood; Alli Puetz, sr., Garden Plain; Lili Shubert, sr., WaKeeney; Rachel Van Gorp, fr., Heritage Christian.

Honorable mention

Cy Rae Campbell, fr., Heritage Christina; Brooke Hammond, jr., Garden Plain; Alissa Heskamp, sr., Spearville; Carrie Roe, sr., Herington; Sammie Saunders, jr., Hillsboro; Kinsey Schneider, sr., Jefferson North; Emma Toerber, sr., Valley Heights.

Player of the year — Katrina Davis, Heritage Christian.

Coach of the year — NIck Linn, Smith Center.

CLASS 1A DIVISION I

First team

Ryenne Cunningham, sr., Central Plains; Avery Deters, jr., Centralia; Brooklyn Jones, so., Lebo; Kassidy Nixon, jr., Central Plains; Abby Peek, jr., Lebo; Darby Smith, jr., St. John; Kassi Weber, jr., Victoria.

Second team

Presli Harts, so., Pratt-Skyline; Payton Meyer, jr., St. John; Cadence Nondorf, sr., Sylvan-Lucas; Lexi Oeser, sr., Central Plains; Demi Schrader, sr., Lebo; Daelyn Winters, jr., Burlingame; Aubrey Young, jr., Pretty Prairie.

Honorable mention

Kady Anschutz, so., Pratt-Skyline; Lily Boughfman, jr., Little River; Meghan Brockmeier, sr., Rural Vista; Kaleigh Guhr, jr., Goessel; Marley Heins, sr., Olpe; Addi Heinson, jr., Kiowa Count; Brooke Lewis, jr., Burlingame.

Player of the year — Kassidy Nixon, Central Plains.

Coach of the year — Lisa Crites, Central Plains.

CLASS 1A DIVISION II

First team

Ceegan Atkins, so., Hanover; Avery Behrends, jr., Hanover; Madeline Boman, sr., Hutchinson Central Christian; Madison Bruna, jr., Hanover; Samantha Dark, sr., Attica; Mia Morrow, jr., St. Francis; Livia Schultz, jr., Wheatland-Grinnell.

Second team

Anna Godek, jr., Wheatland-Grinnell; Emma Johnson, sr., St. Francis; Tamara Lozoya, jr., Attica; Kassie Miller, jr., Golden Plains; Kyrah Peters, jr., Linn; Samantha Ramsey, jr., Central Christian; Josie Weers, so., Southern Coffey.

Honorable mention

Aubreigh Haxton, sr., Argonia; Jaci Howell, sr., Attica; Allison Jueneman, jr., Hanover; Morgan Meyers, sr., Cunningham; Reagan Osterhaus, sr., Wetmore; Kayleigh Rausch, sr., Attica; Kirsten Schroeder, sr., Wheatland-Grinnell.

Player of the year — Ceegan Atkins, Hanover.

Coach of the year — Melissa Holle, Hanover.