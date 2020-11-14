NORTH NEWTON — A.J. Range and Easton Hunter proved to be huge down the stretch at the free-throw line for Kansas Wesleyan Friday night against Bethel.

The duo went 4-for-4 in the final 11 seconds to give the Coyotes a 71-68 victory over the Threshers to improve them to 3-3 on the season and 1-1 in Kansas Conference play. The loss dropped Bethel to 1-3 and 1-2.

"We came here, (and) found a way to win," KWU coach Anthony Monson said in his postgame radio interview. "I think that says a lot about my team. I feel like we have a great team.

"We’ve got great guys. We had guys step up tonight. This is something that we’ve been building up in Salina for a number of years now, and we’ve been consistent."

The Coyotes knew it was going to take a valiant effort to get a tough road win against the Threshers who knocked off KCAC preseason favorite Oklahoma Wesleyan last Friday in overtime. KWU was able to keep Bethel guard Bryant Mocaby in check as he was held to just 10 points, while Jaylon Scott led the Threshers with 19.

Neither team held a lead greater than five over the first 12 minutes of the contest before KWU eventually pushed it up to nine at 29-20, but Bethel then went on a 12-3 run to knot things and 32 and eventually into a 34-all tie at halftime.

The Coyotes were able to take the lead in the second half and got up nine for a second time, but Bethel made things interesting tying the game at 59 with 6:06 to play. Range hit a shot with 5:45 to go that gave the Coyotes a lead they didn’t relinquish down the stretch despite the Threshers pulling within one with five seconds to play.

"I thought we did a good job of just playing our game, and not really feeding into their game," Monson said. "I thought we did a good job tonight of weathering every run. We just didn’t let them get that five, six-point lead after going on that run.

Beside Range, Jeffries added 16 points, while junior Trey Gilbert produced a spark off the bench and scored 13 in 21 minutes.

"Trey Gilbert was phenomenal off the bench," Monson said. "Nate Leach gave us great minutes off the bench. I thought our role players really just stepped up when we needed them to, because they were taking away A.J."

KWU will finally get to play its KCAC home opener at 8 p.m. Tuesday when it takes on Oklahoma Wesleyan at Mabee Arena.

Coyote men’s soccer falls 3-2 to Ottawa

Steven Moya’s two goals for the Coyotes wasn’t enough as they fell to 4-4-1 on the season and 4-3-1 in KCAC play Friday night.

Ottawa scored its first two goals in the first six minutes of play with Nate Johnson scoring in the second minute and Scott Cain in the sixth.

Moya made it 2-1 in the 13th minute, but Ottawa got a goal in the 38th minute from Jean-Claude Swartz to make it 3-1.

Moya chipped in his second in the 79th minute to make it 3-2, but with a man down in the final 10 minutes, the Coyotes had three opportunities and couldn’t tie the game.

KWU outshot the Braves, 17-5, including 9-0 in the second half. Ronald Gonzalez allowed three goals and record one save.

The match concluded the fall portion of the schedule for the Coyotes and they’ll resume play in the spring.

Deaver records hat trick for Coyote women

KWU needed a one half of scoring from Kayla Deaver to pick up a 3-1 victory over Ottawa. The win improved the Coyotes to 6-2 overall and 6-1 in KCAC play.

Deaver scored her first in the 12th minute with an assist from Marissa Morales. Her second came in the 23rd minutes and the third in the 31st minute with an assist from Maria Sigala.

Ottawa got on the board in the 65th minute with a goal from Kaymyn Brane.

The Coyotes outshot the Braves, 9-7. Daisy Bingham allowed one goal and tallied two saves.

KWU concludes its fall portion of its schedule at 6 p.m. Wednesday against Bethel, a match that was postponed from Oct. 10.