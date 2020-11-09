Wichita County remains undefeated

The number 68 seems to be a lucky number for the Wichita County High School football team in Class 8-man Division I tournament this year.

In the first week of playoffs for Week 9, the Indians defeated Hill City, 68-22. Friday night at Leoti, they scored 68 points again, this time in a 68-0 victory over Rawlins County in a regional match up.

Wichita County, now 10-0 overall, will host Attica/Argonia, 9-1, at 6 p.m. on Friday in a sectional quarterfinals game.

Wichita County is the only southwest Kansas school still alive in the playoffs.

In a Class 3A regional game Friday, Scott City dropped a road contest to Riley County, 43-14. The Beavers finish the season with a 6-4 overall record.

In Class 2A, Cimarron’s season came to a close Friday with a 1-0 forfeit to Hoisington. The Bluejays finish the season with a 6-4 overall record.

South Gray’s season came to an end Friday on the road at Hoxie, in Class 8-man Division I, with a 50-0 loss. The Rebels finish the season with an 8-2 record.