SENECA — The final scoreboard showed Nemaha Central giving up 30 points to Silver Lake in Friday night’s Class 2A playoff game.

But make no mistake about it. The Thunder defense more than did its job in keeping Nemaha Central’s quest for a second straight state championship going.

"We stood our ground," Nemaha Central lineman Nathan Deters said after the Thunder’s 40-30 win over No. 3 Silver Lake. "It was one of our best performances of the year. We just have to make sure we keep getting better, maybe put some shutouts on the board."

Clearly, Nemaha Central’s defense was nowhere near pitching a shutout on Friday night. But the final number on Silver Lake’s side of the point ledger was a bit deceiving as to just how the Thunder defense controlled the game.

Two of Silver Lake’s four touchdowns came via kickoff returns — an 80-yarder by Gannon Remer in the first half and a 90-yarder from Nathan Boyden in the second half. A third score came after Silver Lake’s Trenton Reamer blocked a Thunder punt and returned it to the Nemaha Central 2, Daigan Kruger scoring one play later.

And two more points came on a safety after Nemaha Central made a crucial goal-line stand midway through the fourth quarter, stuffing Remer at the one on fourth down after Silver Lake had had a first-and-goal at the 2.

"Our defense played great, Nemaha Central coach Warren Seitz said. "I thought our pass defense was excellent and we put enough pressure on (Kruger) to make him rush some throws."

The only real scoring drive Silver Lake mounted on the night came at the end of the first half. After Nemaha Central quarterback Zac Kramer scored on a 1-yard run with 1:32 left in the half to put the Thunder up 20-14, the Eagles quickly answered.

Kruger hit Mason Schwartz with an 18-yard pass and then ripped off runs of 14 and 16 to set up his 2-yard touchdown run with 23.6 seconds left in the half that gave the Eagles a 21-20 halftime lead.

But after throwing for 77 yards and rushing for 55 yards in the first half, Kruger found the going much rougher in the second half. He finished with 120 passing and 71 rushing and was picked off twice — once at the 2 by Gavin Gudenkauf and then near midfield by Kramer on the next possession.

The Thunder, who had taken the lead on their first drive of the second half on a 10-yard run by Kramer, capitalized on the second turnover with a Kramer scoring run of 15 yards for a 32-21 Thunder lead.

"You just can’t do that," Silver Lake coach C.J. Hamilton said of the turnovers.

The momentum was short-lived as Boyden took the ensuing kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown, the Eagles’ second return of the game. Remer had broken an 80-yarder in the first half, barreling over a Thunder player near midfield.

"I wasn’t concerned about our special teams, I was pissed off about the special teams," Seitz said. "There’s no excuse for that. We’ve really prided ourselves over the last 10 years since I’ve been here that we’ve always had better special teams than the other team. It was very disappointing."

What pleased Seitz, however, was how his team responded to its special teams gaffes. The Thunder answered Remer’s first-half return with a touchdown drive capped by a Gage Palic 4-yard TD run that came when Kramer was bottled up and desperately pitched it back to Palic, who weaved his way for the score.

After Boyden’s return cut Nemaha Central’s lead to four, Kramer delivered the dagger, busting a 73-yard touchdown run on the first play of the fourth quarter.

"The coaches just told us to keep fighting and that’s what we did," said Kramer, who finished with 187 yards rushing and five touchdowns and also threw for 163 yards. "We played great and our line played great."

Silver Lake tried to answer Kramer’s fifth TD run of the night and got completions of 20 yards to Carson Johnson and 14 to Boyden to get to the Thunder 2. But a fumbled snap on second down pushed the Eagles back to the 6 and after Kruger ran for two, Remer was stuffed on fourth down.

"They’re a good team and we didn’t play as well as I would have liked for us to," Hamilton said. "I still think we’re a good team and good luck to them going on."

Silver Lake ended the season 6-2, its only other loss coming to No. 1 Rossville. Nemaha Central (7-2) will continue its quest for a second straight Class 2A state title next Friday at Osage City (9-1), which received a forfeit win when Fredonia was shut down for COVID reasons.

NEMAHA CENTRAL 40, SILVER LAKE 30

Silver Lake;7;14;7;2;—;30

Nemaha Central;6;14;12;8;—;40

Nemaha Central — Kramer 1 run (pass failed)

Silver Lake — Remer 80 kickoff return (Feuerbacher kick)

Nemaha Central — Palic 4 run (McWilliams pass from Kramer)

Silver Lake — Kruger 2 run (Feuerbacher kick)

Nemaha Central — Kramer 1 run (run failed)

Silver Lake — Kruger 2 run (Feuerbacher kick)

Nemaha Central — Kramer 10 run (bad snap)

Nemaha Central — Kramer 15 run (pass failed)

Silver Lake — Boyden 90 kickoff return (Feuerbacher kick)

Nemaha Central — Kramer 73 run (McWilliams pass from Kramer)

Silver Lake — Safety (Kramer tackled in end zone)

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing — Silver Lake: Kruger 20-71, Renfro 5-23, Remer 9-49, Boyden 1-minus 5. Nemaha Central: Kramer 30-187, Palic 10-45, Gerety 1-minus 3, McWilliams 2-9.

Passing — Silver Lake: Kruger 11-23-2, 120 yards. Nemaha Central: Kramer 11-15-0, 163 yards.

Receiving — Silver Lake: Remer 1-3, Boyden 5-56, Schwartz 2-34, Johnson 3-27. Nemaha Central: Baker 4-61, Gerey 6-106, Palic 1-minus 4.