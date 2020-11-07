MCPHERSON— It was round two in the Class 4A football playoffs, and Augusta High School football team got a second chance against McPherson High School after to the top seed two weeks ago. However, the results remained the same on Friday night. The Orioles dropped to the Bullpups, 52-20, making the Bullpups regional champs and will advance in the quarterfinals.

"It’s the worst day of the year whenever it ends and you don’t know when it ends for sure and then it happens to you," Augusta’s head coach Jason Fillbeck said "My heart goes out to the seniors because you know most of them don’t ever get another shot at this. It’s not like basketball and you just pick up with your friends. It’s football. You don’t play after high school unless you are lucky enough to go."

While McPherson’s defense dominated in the first half, the Orioles did made some big plays through the air. Jett Hand went deep with Ely Wilcox to put Augusta on the board in the first quarter, and then later Gavin Kiser in the second quarter. However, Augusta was no match against McPherson’s rushing attack.

Three different running backs scored for the Bullpups. Jaytin Gumm kept chewing up yards for McPherson as he rushed for over 186 yard in 24 carries. Brycen Labertew added two more in red zone plays. McPherson’s Head coach Jace Pavlovich was impressed by their running game and ctrdits his offensive line for Friday’s performance.

"I was really happy with our performance tonight," Pavlovivh said. "Offensively, we were firing on all cylinders. the kids did a good job. Our offensive line is playing really good football right now."

Dylan Rinker added three more touchdown passes to cause more damage on the Orioles. Two of those touchdowns went to Trey Buckbee, and the last one was from Aaron Powell made the longest touchdown catch of the night with 82 yards, leading the Bullpups in receiving yards.

"We just didn’t have enough guys," Fillbeck said. "Thats a really good team, and we know it because we played them two weeks ago. We played them a little more than tougher the list time . We didn’t execute right made a couple of mistakes earlier "

McPherson will host its league rival Buhler High School next Friday in the quarterfinals. Buhler is coming off a 42-8 win over Rose Hill High School.

"We’re going to have to defend the run that’s for sure," Pavolvich said. "They do a tremendous job running the football and have one of the best tailbacks in the state, and we have to definitely defend the run well and defend play action as well. They got some really good pieces no question about it and we’re going to have to come ready to play."

Augusta - 6;6;0;8 - 20

McPherson - 14;16;15;7 - 52

Scoring Summary

M – Gumm 7 run (Hoover PAT)

M – Labertew 2 run (Hoover PAT)

A – Wilcox 30 pass from Hand (PAT blocked)

M – Labertew 5 run (Rinker to Powell)

M – Buckbee 22 pass from Rinker (Labertew run)

A – Kiser 41 pass from Hand (2-point conversion failed)

M – S. Schriner 1 run (Rinker to Becker)

M – Powell 82 pass from Rinker (Dukes PAT)

M – Buckbee 10 pass from Rinker (Dukes PAT)

A – Lichlyter 20 run (Hand run)

Rushing: McPherson – Gumm 24-186, J. Schriner 3-42, S. Schriner 9-41, Rinker 4-9, Labertew 2-7, Backhus 1-(-3), Team 4-(-20). Augusta – Hand 11-22, Anderson 1-0, McConathy 5-5, Lichlyter 3-23, Williams 13-67, Wilcox 2-(-5), Team 1-(19).

Passing: McPherson – Rinker 10-13-0-178 Augusta – Hand 5-8-1-113.

Receiving: McPherson – Powell 3-104, Buckbee 5-62, Ruddle 2-8. Augusta – Wilcox 2-42, Kiser 1-41, Flower 1-22, Lichlyter 1-8.