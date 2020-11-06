NOTE: All competitions are subject to change. Check with www.thekansan.com, the Kansan sports Twitter page (@nksports) and the Kansan Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/TheNewtonKansan/) for the latest in cancellation and postponement announcements for area teams).

Check with individual schools about attendance procedures and ticket information.

Saturday, Nov. 7

PREP GYMNASTICS — State Championships, Ravenscroft Gym, 11 a.m.

PREP FOOTBALL (all games kickoff at 7 p.m. unless noted, date and time subject to change) — State playoffs TBA.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL — Southwestern @ Bethel 5 p.m., Kansas @ Oklahoma 2:30 p.m. (ESPN), Oklahoma State @ Kansas State 3 p.m. (KSAS, ch. 24.1).

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL — Kansas Wesleyan, York @ Bethel 10 a.m.

COLLEGE SOCCER — Bethel @ Southwestern (W 4:30 p.m., M 7 p.m.).

Sunday, Nov. 8

PRO FOOTBALL — Carolina @ Kansas City noon (KWCH, ch. 12.1).

PRO SOCCER — Sporting Kansas City @ Real Salt Lake 5:30 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

Monday, Nov. 9

No area events scheduled.

Tuesday, Nov. 10

COLLEGE BASKETBALL — Southwestern @ Bethel (W 5 p.m., M 8 p.m.).

Wednesday, Nov. 11

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL — Ottawa @ Bethel 7 p.m.

COLLEGE SOCCER — Bethel @ Friends (W 6 p.m.).

Thursday, Nov. 12

No area events scheduled.

Friday, Nov. 13

PREP FOOTBALL (all games kickoff at 7 p.m. unless noted, date and time subject to change) — State playoffs TBA.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL — Bethel @ Friends (W 6 p.m., M 8 p.m.).

Saturday, Nov. 14

COLLEGE FOOTBALL — Bethel @ Tabor 2 p.m.

COLLEGE SOCCER — Sterling @ Bethel (W 5 p.m., M 7:30 p.m.).

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY — Bethel @ KCAC Championships, Salina TBA.

Sunday, Nov. 15

PRO FOOTBALL — Kansas City bye week.

To area administrators: If your school's events are not listed, we still need your schedule. Please fax it to the Kansan at (316) 283-2471 or e-mail it to mschnabel@thekansan.com.

Schedules and TV listings subject to change without notice. TV channel numbers listed are for over-the-air broadcast (including HD virtual channels) unless noted. Cable and satellite channel numbers may differ. Some cable and satellite channels listed may require a subscription or may be pay-per-view (contact your cable or satellite company for more information). Items for the calendar need to be sent to the Kansan at least one week before publication. Schools should submit their athletic schedules to be included. For information, call the Kansan at (316) 804-7731.