Week 9 is in the record books for high school football teams, with several area teams advancing to regional action on Friday.

In Class 6A, Garden City dropped a heartbreaker on the road at Manhattan, 21-20, as Manhattan blocked a Buffalo extra point with no time on the clock, preventing the game from going to overtime. GCHS ends its season with a 3-6 overall record.

Dodge City made quick work of Topeka High in Topeka Friday 39-0. The Red Demons, 4-5 overall, will travel to face Lawrence on Friday. Lawrence defeated Wichita North, 66-6.

In Class 4A, Ulysses dropped a road contest to Augusta, 50-8, to conclude its season with a 3-6 overall record.

In Class 3A action, Holcomb dropped a home contest to Clearwater, 31-15. The Longhorns finish their season with a 7-2 overall record. Scott City knocked off Concordia, 24-14, in a game Friday at Scott City to continue their season. The Beavers will face Riley County on Friday. Riley County defeated Smoky Valley, 55-16.

In Class 2A, Cimarron hosted Minneapolis and won the opening round game, 28-6. The Bluejays will travel to Hoisington for regional action on Friday. Hoisington defeated Ellis, 47-0. Lakin traveled to Phillipsburg and came up short, 49-26, to end its season. The Broncs finish the season with an4-5 overall record.

Schools competing in Class 1A had a rough night Friday as none of the area teams advance to regionals.

Elkhart dropped a home contest to Ell Saline, 50-20, to end its season with a 3-6 overall record. Plainville knocked off Sublette in a home contest, 58-0. The Larks finish their season with an 1-5 overall season. Stanton County ended its season on the road Friday at Inman with a 61-0 loss. The Trojans finish the season with a 0-8 overall record.

Wichita County and South Gray both won their Week 9 football games Thursday night to advance in the 8-man Division I playoffs.

Wichita County defeated Hill City, 68-22 to advance to regional play on Friday. The Indians will face Rawlins County, which defeated Ness City, 22-12.

South Gray made quick work of Decatur County on Thursday, winning 50-0. The Rebels will face Hoxie in the regional round on Nov. 6. Hoxie defeated Spearville, 42-30.

If both teams stay alive, they could meet in the sub-state semifinals on Nov. 20.

In 8-man Division II action Thursday, Ingalls dropped a road contest to St. Francis, 54-0, to end the Bulldogs season. Ingalls finishes with a 2-7 overall record.