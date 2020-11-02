In the Class 2A State cross country meet at Sand Plum Nature Trail at Victoria, Stanton County’s girls team claimed the team championship Saturday by 35 points over second place finisher Remington.

The Trojans’ Chesney Peeterson captured the individual championship. The sophomore set the pace and ran the course in 18:17.1.

Stanton County was the only area schools to have competitors in the race. Other Trojan runners, their placings and times, include Suzanne Farnham, 8th, 20:02.6; Peyton Peterson, 12th, 20:35.7; Madison Seyb, 24th, 21:21.2; Jania Don Juan, 31st, 21:48.3; Gladys Callejas, 56th, 23:00.4; and Belle Batterton, 61st, 23:09.3.

In the boys’ race, Stanton County finished second in the team competition behind Berean Academy.

Kamryn Golub finished in third place to be the top individual finisher for the Trojans.

Other Stanton County finishers, their placing and times, include Spencer Schmidt, 12th, 17:04.9; Ryan Wenman, 25th, 17:30.8; Colton Adams, 34th, 17:45.5; Cyle Peterson, 40th, 18:00.8; Blaze Batterton, 44th, 18:07.1; and Uriel Carrasco, 56th, 18:28.9.

Syracuse’s Jaren Luebbers finished in 52nd place with a time of 18:23.8.

Trego County’s Window Gieffer won the individual title with a 16:09.2.

CLASS 1A

In the Class 1A competition at the same location, Meade won the boys team division while Ingalls finished seventh as a team.

South Gray’s Michael Gallegos proved to be the top area finisher in the race, taking 11th place. Gallegos ran the course in 17:27.4.

Trent Roberts ran the course in 17:28.5 for 12th place, the top runner for Meade.

Other Buffaloes part of the winning team include Logan Keith, 14th, 17:40.2; Brock Keith, 17th, 17:44.4; Vance Shewey, 27th, 18:36.0; Kody Henson, 59th, 19:54.8; Aaron Orr, 64th, 20:26.8; and Orvin Dyck, 71st, 21:23.8.

Brenden Ellis was Ingalls top finisher in 26th place with a time of 18:34.1.

Other runners for the Bulldogs, their placings and times, include Layton Simon, 28th, 18:44.0; Chance Unruh, 51st, 19:40.5; Edgar Ruiz, 65th, 20:50.8; Edwin Ruiz, 66th, 20:59.4; Obed Peregrino, 67th, 20:59.4; and Kevin Ruiz, 77th, 21:49.7.

Central Christian’s Collin Oswalt won the individual title with a time of 15:56.8.

On the girls’ side, Meade finished fourth as a team and Ingalls finished in 11th place.

Courtney Bailey of Ingalls was the fastest area runner, finishing in 10th place with a time of 21:29.1.

Meade’s Katie Welsh placed 24th to lead the Buffaloes, running the course in 22:41.8.

Others runners, their placings and times, for Meade include: Alley Ross, 30th, 23:20.2; Haley Thompson, 38th, 24:03.5; and Kyra Shewey, 41st, 24:34.7.

Other Ingalls runners include Abby Gillen, 59th, 26:44.5; Sydney Minet, 65th, 28.33.9; and Abigail MacWhinnie, 70th, 34.24.8.

Lincoln’s Jaycee Vath won the individual championship with a time of 19:20.0.