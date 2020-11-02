Scott Community High School’s girls cross country team captured second place as a team Saturday in the Class 3A State meet at Wamego Country Club in Wamego. Cimarron grabbed third place in the team competition.

The top area finisher in the race was Cimarron’s Courtney Clinesmith, who ran the course in 21:35.85 for 18th place.

Scott City’s top runner was Brinlie Stevens, who finished in 24th place with a time of 21:52.49.

Other Beavers runners to help with the second place finish as a team, their placing and times, include Clare Hawkins, 32nd, 22:14.06; Emma Wheeler, 40th, 22:26.44; Megan Vance, 45th, 22:37.87; Kairae Berry, 46th, 22:40.15; Macy Brown, 54th, 22:55.30; and Katherine Rogers, 99th, 25:31.48.

Other Bluejays runners helping with the third place finish as a team, their placings and times, include Veronica Greene, 33rd, 22:15.22; Gracie Millershaski, 36th, 22:20.92; Macy Fugitt, 56th, 22:58.04; Alexa English, 58th, 23:09.40; Brooklyn Buehler, 69th, 24:02.05; and Wendy Medina, 86th, 25:00.89.

Other area runners competing Saturday include Holcomb’s Katrina Macias, who ran the course in 21:52.92 for 25th place, and Jordan Ortiz of Lakin, who finished 53rd with a time of 22:52.34.

Colby’s Lara Murdock won the individual championship with a time of 19:36.80.

In the boys’ race, Scott City claimed third place as a team. Lakin finished seventh in the team competition.

Damion Santisteven of Cimarron was the top area finisher, grabbing eighth place with a time of 17:33.50. Lakin’s Edwin Garcia rounded out the area top 10 individuals, running the race in 17:36.05 for ninth place.

Scott City’s top runner was Roberto Apodaca, who ran the course in 17:37.40 for 11th place.

Other Beavers runners, their placings and times, for the team include Jaxson Kough, 24th, 18:05.24; Joseph McCleary, 30th, 18:12.58; Aaron Armendariz, 53rd, 18:56.40; Kevin Dominguez Peregrino, 56th, 19:06.40; Brendan Bailey, 61st, 19:15.94; and Dylan Duff, 81st, 19:49.55.

Lakin runners to help in the seventh place team finish, their placing and times, include Lawson Weilert-Beymer, 16th, 17:46.44; Dominick Daniels, 47th, 18:45.34; Ty Davidson, 58th, 19:10.80; Orinn Norris, 101st, 20:48.41; Ethan Horton, 107th, 21:07.07; and Pablo Arreola, 112nd, 22:03.48.

Other area schools with competitors include Daegan VanPelt of Holcomb, 20th, 7:54.69; Holcomb, Braxton Sizemore, 50th, 18:56.40; and Branden Stanfield of Southwestern Heights, 48th, 18:45.66.

Girard’s Tanner Newkirk won the individual title with a 16:17.03.