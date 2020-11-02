Runners from larger area high school cross country teams participated in state cross country meets Saturday at various spots around Kansas.

CLASS 6A

Garden City High School took a trio of runners to the Class 6A state cross country meet Saturday at Mile Creek Resort in Augusta.

Sophomore Devin Chappel was the top finisher for the Buffaloes, finishing 12th in the boys’ race. He ran the course in 16:54.54. Senior Brody Hoff ran the course in 17:42.59 for 45th place.

On the girls side of Class 6A, GCHS sophomore Jocelyn Sosa was the lone runner, finishing 24th. She ran the course in 20:08.69.

Manhattan’s Daniel Harkin won the boys race with a time of 16:17.18 while Olathe North’s Anjali Hocker Singh took the girls individual championship with an 18:39.16.

Dodge City finished 10th in the boys team competition, and the Red Demons’ girls squad grabbed ninth place as a team.

CLASS 4A

Ulysses had one entry in each of the races on Saturday in the Class 4A state cross country meet at the Wamego Country Club in Wamego.

Yessenia Ornelas claimed 18th place in the girls race with a time of 21:30.89. Chapman’s Taylor Briggs won the girls event with a time of 18:18.96.

On the boys side, Cole Krug finished 54th for the Tigers with a time of 18:42.68. Topeka Hayden’s Tanner Newkirk won the boys race with a time of 15:53.32.