Ayala leads GCCC XC at Region VI

EL DORADO - Angel Ayala continued his stellar freshman season on Friday.

The Garden City native finished 27th, posting a new personal best time of 27:24.33 at the Region VI Cross Country Championships Friday afternoon at Butler Community College. As a team, the Broncbusters came in 10th.

"I think Angel, and really the entire team, had an amazing day and left no doubt," Head Coach Emmett Statzer said. "I give a lot of credit to Coach Creal."

Behind Ayala was Jose Ruiz, who was 63rd with a personal record of 29:47.90. He was followed by Johnny Lozano-72nd (15:39.34), Elisha Handsaker-76th (15:38.63), and Erick Almaraz-79th (15:50.20).

"We have a great group, and we look forward to the future of this program," Statzer added.

Cowley County won the men's 8K title while Cloud County's Awet Beraki ran an impressive 12:35.29 to win the individual crown.