ANDOVER — It didn’t take too long for the Andover Central to put up points. Matter of fact, it only took less than six plays on each scoring drive.

In the opening round of the Class 4A football playoffs, the Jaguars put on an impressive 49-7 beatdown over Great Bend on Friday. For Head Coach Derek Tuttle, he couldn’t paint a better picture than what he saw from his Jaguars in all three phases of the ball.

For Head Coach Derek Tuttle, he couldn’t paint a better picture than what he saw from his Jaguars in all three phases of the ball.

"The main thing we talked about is executing, playing consistently," Tuttle said. "We talked about trying to reduced penalties and overall not a bad job. we Just had one bad drive that was a real killer. We committed too many errors and penalties on that drive. But overall, I’m pretty pleased that we got out and execute in all three phases in the game, and that was our main goal."

The Jaguars put up four touchdowns in the first half. Three of those touchdowns were on the ground, and two were from short-yard punches by Jacob Rees. Chase White, who completed eight of his 10 passes for 132 yards, threw a wide open 34-yard touchdown pass to Kyle Kohman on the second touchdown drive.

Ashton Barkdull, in his first carry, exploded with a 49-yard run to make it 28-0 at halftime.

"That’s kind of been our goal, to play and execute quickly, and play a lot of speed," Tuttle said. "We tried to do our best with that. Sometimes we’re not so good, sometimes we’re not, but tonight we made big plays, and some of it is because how quickly we got off the ball."

In the third quarter, the Jags were on the board again. This time, it only took one play. Jack Bell was off to the races as he scored on 51-yard hand off. Following after interception catch from linebacker Shane Frey, Barkdull rushed for his second touchdown of the night to make it 42-0.

On the next drive, backup running back Jackson Rees rushed for 44-yards for a touchdown in one play. With the 49-0 lead it was running clock with four minutes in the third quarter. The Panthers were able to avoid a shutout with 21 seconds left after a touchdown run by Lupe Ramirez.

Great Bend was only able to put up 160 on offense while the Jags put up 319.

The Jags will take on Arkansas City in the next round next Friday at 7 p.m. Arkansas City defeated Wellington 27-6 in their opening round.

Great Bend;0;0;0;7 — 7

Andover Central;14;14;14;7 — 49

AC—Jacob Rees 2 run (Chase White kick)—8:49

AC—Kyle Kohman 11 pass from White (White kick)—3:32

AC—Jacob Rees 1 run (White kick)—10:49

AC—Ashton Barkdull 49 run (White kick)—9:34

AC—Jack Bell 51 run (White kick)—11:30

AC—Barkdull 9 run (White kick)—9:56

AC—Jackson Rees 41 run (White kick)—6:22

GB—Lupe Ramirez 1 run (Alex Galindo kick)—0:21

RUSHING—GB—32-73; Ramirez 8-47, Gavin Haberman 11-16, Cody Miller 7-11, Brody Tracy 1-3, Cayden Scheuerman 2-0, Joseph Moeder 3-(-4); AC—26-206; Barkdull 5-68, Bell 1-51, Jackson Rees 1-41, Jacob Rees 7-34, Jace Rees 9-31, Chase White 2-(-16), team 1-(-3)

PASSING—GB—J. Moeder 5-12-1, 29; Scheuerman 1-3-2, 9; AC—White 10-11-0, 139

RECEIVING—GB—Laken Webb 2-18, Paco Hernandez 3-11, Colton Brack 1-9; AC—Davin Simms 5-63, Jack Bell 2-57, Kohman 2-18, Rees 1-1