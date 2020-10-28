Brent Maycock @CockyHawk91

Wednesday

Oct 28, 2020 at 1:01 AM


VOLLEYBALL


High school


TUESDAY’S QUARTERFINAL RESULTS


CLASS 6A


Garden City def. Derby, 22-25, 15-25, 25-17, 25-11, 15-11


Washburn Rural def. Wichita Northwest, 25-13, 25-15, 25-15


Olathe Northwest def. Free State, 25-15, 24-26, 25-17, 20-25, 16-14


Blue Valley West def. SM Northwest, 22-25, 25-18, 25-15, 25-27, 15-7


CLASS 5A


Maize South def. Great Bend, 25-12, 25-11, 25-14


Carroll def. Newton, 25-14, 25-9, 25-12


Lansing def. Seaman, 25-23, 25-9, 16-25, 25-18


Aquinas def. St. James Academy25-21, 25-14, 22-25, 25-21


CLASS 4A


Andale def. Clearwater, 25-18, 25-18, 25-18


McPherson def. Clay Center, 25-23, 25-22, 25-15


Miege def. Wamego, 25-20, 25-16, 25-18


Ottawa def. Labette County, 25-5, 25-10, 25-19


CLASS 3A


Goodland def. TMP-Marian, 25-23, 17-25, 25-20, 15-25, 16-14


Cheney (28-3) at Smoky Valley (30-2), Wednesday


Sabetha def. Perry-Lecompton, 25-16, 25-17, 25-13


West Franklin def. Riverton, 25-18, 23-25, 25-15, 25-18


CLASS 2A


Smith Center def. Spearville, 27-25, 25-2, 25-22


Hillsboro def. Garden Plain, 13-25, 22-25, 25-19, 25-19, 15-11


Wabaunsee def. Jefferson North, 25-20, 15-25, 22-25, 25-23, 20-18


Olathe Heritage Christian def. Colgan, 22-25, 25-17, 25-21, 25-11


CLASS 1A DIVISION I


St. John def. Kiowa County, 25-18, 25-13, 25-17


Central Plains def. Victoria, 25-23, 25-17, 23-25, 25-10


Pratt-Skyline (26-7) at Flinthills (20-12), Wednesday


Lebo def. Centralia, 22-25, 25-22, 25-20, 9-25, 15-9


CLASS 1A DIVISION II


Wheatland-Grinnell def. St. Francis, 25-21, 25-20, 16-25, 17-25, 15-11


Otis-Bison (17-17) at Attica (27-6), Wednesday


Hanover def. Linn, 20-25, 25-20, 25-13, 25-19


Hutchinson Central Christian (18-8) at Marmaton Valley (20-11), Wednesday