McVey resigns as GCCC director of athletics

After 18 months on the job, Garden City Community College Athletic Director, Greg McVey announced his resignation on Monday, citing family reasons. Vice President of Student Services, Colin Lamb, will be named the Interim AD.

"I have enjoyed my time leading the athletic department at Garden City Community College," McVey said in a statement. "That being said, my wife and I have made the decision to leave and reconnect with our family in the upper Midwest."

McVey's resignation comes on the heels of one of the most challenging years in history. Still, despite navigating an ever-changing landscape that has been altered by a global pandemic, the veteran administrator made some big-time moves, which included the purchase of a brand-new, $115,000 video board in Conestoga Arena as well as the revitalization of the Broncbuster Athletic Association.

"Greg has done a great job in his time to build relationships among the community and GCCC athletics," GCCC President, Dr. Ryan Ruda said. "The main goal is to leave your job and department better than when you assumed the role. Greg has definitely helped improve aspects within athletics in his time as Athletic Director. I wish he and his family all the best as they transition back to be with family."

During his time as director, McVey spearheaded several major hires including Cole Dewey, considered by many as one of the best young basketball coaches in the country, and Antwain Scales, who guided the Wichita South girls to four straight 6A basketball crowns. He was also part of a team that revamped the athletic training department, which included a complete renovation of two athletic training facilities and the hiring of Allison Griffin as Head Athletic Trainer.

"I am so thankful to have had the opportunity to work with so many talented coaches and athletic staff during my time," McVey added. "I am confident that the college will find an amazing leader to continue the positive momentum that the department is experiencing."

McVey's last day will be Friday, Oct. 30. The college will then conduct a nationwide search for his replacement.