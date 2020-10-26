CLASS 2A

Stanton County continued its dominance on courses Saturday, winning both the boys and girls divisions of a home Class 2A regional at Prairie Pines golf course at Johnson City by more than 20 points.

Hutchinson Trinity finished second in the boys team division and Ellinwood claimed second in the girls team competition.

The top two teams in the boys and girls division as well as the top 10 individual finishers qualify for the state competition.

On the boys side, the Trojans grabbed five of the top 10 individual slots.

Stanton County’s Kamryn Golub claimed the gold, running the 5K course in 17:35.34. Spencer Schmidt had an 18:35.87 for sixth place for the Trojans; Ryan Wenman placed seventh with a 18:52.92; Colton Adams finished eighth with a 19:17.01; and Cyle Pterson ran a 19:21.03 for ninth place.

Syracuse’s Jaren Luebbers ran the course in 19:28.46 for 10th place.

Other Stanton County runners to qualify with the team include Blaze Batterson in 13th, with a 20:06.13; and Uziel Carrasco placed 14th with a 20:07.48.

Area schools with runners competing, and their placings, include:

Syracuse: Daniel Aguilar, 12th; Jesse Cooper, 21st; Ki Vager-Salter, 23rd; Michael Davis, 30th; Uriel Ibarra, 32nd; and Emmitt Cooper, 39th.

Sublette: Noah Froese, 17th; Brandon Guenter, 26th; Keaton Mason, 40th; and Jace Lee, 43rd.

Wichita County: Micah Martin, 18th; and Drew Case, 36th.

Elkhart: James Finn, 46th.

In the girls race, Stanton County claimed six of the top 10 individual finishers.

Chesney Peterson ran through the course in 19:13.02 for the individual championship for the Trojans.

SCHS runner Suzanne Farnham finished third with a 20:44.07; Peyton Peterson claimed fourth with a 21:40.51; Madison Seyb grabbed fifth place with a 22:13.11; Jania Don Juan finished seventh with a 22:26.67; and Gladys Callejas placed 10th with a 23:42.71.

Belle Batterson finished in 12th place with a 24:16.78 to join the qualifying team.

Other high school runners competing at the meet, and their placings, include:

Wichita County: Madeline Myers, 20th; Vania Santillana, 25th; Haylee Kissick, 26th; Laura Castillo, 28th; and Abrianna Kessler, 29th.

Elkhart: Liberty Long, 27th.

CLASS 1A

Meade High School won both the boys and girls teams Class 1A regional cross country meet Saturday at Prairie Ridge golf course in Tribune. Ingalls finished fourth as a team in both divisions.

Class 1A takes four teams to the state meet from each regional, as well as the top 10 individual finishers.

In the boys contest, South Gray’s Michael Gallegos proved to be the top area finisher, capturing second place with an 18:00.29 on the 5K course.

Meade’s Trent Roberts took fourth place with an 18:22.56 and Logan Keith ran the course in 18:23.62 for fifth place.

Others on the Buffaloes winning qualifying team include Brock Keith, 12th, with a 19:04.91; Vance Shewey, 17th, at 19:29.10; Kody Henson, 35th, at 20:49.67; Arron Orr in 39th at 21:03.37; and Orvin Dyck, 51st, at 22:41.84.

For Ingalls, it was more about positioning for points to grab the fourth team slot.

The Bulldogs’ Layton Simon led the IHS pack with a 20th place finish in 19:32.24. Chance Unruh placed 29th with a 20:19.96; Obed Peregrino finished 40th with a 21:05.35; Edwin Ruiz ran the course in 21:12.10 for 41st; Edgar Ruiz finished 42 with a 21:18.64; and Kevin Ruiz grabbed 48th place with a 21:58.49.

Area schools competing in the meet and their runners placings include:

South Gray: Jaxon Koehn, 22nd; Andrew Racy, 27th; Zachary Gallegos, 47th; and Frank Reimer, 55th.

Satanta: Darwin Puerto, 11th; Rosalio Ruiz, 30th; Ayden Garcia, 37th; and Carl Kunselmn, 44th.

Dighton: Blaine Whipple, 53rd; Mark Tucker, 56th; Ethan Shapland, 58th; Bodie Landgraf, 61st; and Camden Schmalzreid, 62nd.

Greeley County: Corbin Guessen, 66th.

In the girls race, Ingalls’ Courtney Bailey finished the course in 22:25.04 for second place individually. Satanta’s Sicely Jackson grabbed fourth place with a 22:53.33 while Meade’s Katie Welsh finished eighth with a time of 23:18.54.

Other members of the Meade team competing are Haley Thompson, 13th place with a 24:04.81; Alley Ross with a 24:14.37 for 15th; and Kyra Shewey in 20th with a time of 25:09.90.

Members of Ingalls team to also qualify include Abby Gillen, 21st place with a time of 25:32.69; Sydney Minet running a 28:33.28 for 37th place; and Abigail MacWhinnie, finishing 44th with a 31:01.24.

Other area schools in the meet and their runners placings are:

Satanta: Ella Burrows, 11th.

Greeley County: Raven Osborn, 23rd; and Reagan Crotinger, 26th.

The state meets for Class 2A and 1A will be held Saturday at Sand Plum Nature Trail in Victoria.