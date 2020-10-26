CLASS 3A

Scott Community High School’s boys and girls cross country teams claimed the team championships Saturday at a Class 3A regional meet at Loucks Park in Lakin to stamp their tickets for the state competition.

Lakin’s boys team finished second and Cimarron’s girls placed second as a team.

In Class 3A regionals, the top two boys and girls teams qualify for state as well as the top 10 individual finishers in the races.

In the boys race, Scott City won on points, as a majority of its team finished in the top half of the field.

Lakin, however, took the top two individual spots in the race. The Broncs’ Lawson Weilert-Beymer claimed the title with a 17:21.03 time on the 5K home course. Teammate Edwin Garcia finished in 17:22.57 for second place. Holcomb’s Daegan VanPelt finished third with a 17:45.39.

Scott City’s top individual finisher Jaxson Tough took fourth place with a 17:50.13. Cimarron’s Damion Santisteven was the Bluejays top placer in fifth place at 17:53.45.

Rounding out the top 10 area runners are Holcomb’s Braxton Sizemore in seventh place at 17:56.09; Branden Stanfield of Southwestern Heights finishes eighth at 17:57:32; and Lakin’s Dominick Daniels in ninth with a 17:58.73.

Other Scott City runners to qualify as the team include Joseph McCleary in 13th with an 18:10.43; Roberto Apodaca had an 18:16.42 for 14th; Aaron Armendariz in 16th with an 18:23.97; and Kev Dominguez Peregrino in 17th at 18:25.48. Brendan Bailey finished in 22nd for the Beavers with an 18:59.28; and Dylan Duff in 36th with a 20:04.42.

Other state qualifying team runners for Lakin include Ty Davidson in 18th place with a time of 18:37.36; Orinn Norris, 39th, with a 20:21.97; Ethan Horton, 40th, with a 20:35.48; and Pablo Arreola, 44th, with a 20:55.00.

Area teams also competing at the meet and their runners placings include:

Holcomb: Xavier Robles-Quintero, 15th; Dally Schuetz, 41st; Connor Widoff, 47th; Dalton Long, 48th; and Luis Gonzalez, 50th.

Cimarron: David Mendez, 19th; Gael Cardiel, 26th; Christian Harmon, 34th; Zachary Lopez, 37th; and Ivan Mendez, 46th.

Southwestern Heights: Bryant Olivera, 11th; Madix Franklin, 28th; Adan Puentes, 35th; Roberto Funes Garcia, 42nd; and Jared Hernandez, 45th.

Hugoton: Natanael Chavez, 23rd; Rafael Guereque, 29th; and Lane Plowman, 49th.

The girls race mimicked the boys, with Scott City winning the team title on points.

Southwestern Heights’ Ozia Trujillo won the individual championship with a 19:52.88. Cimarron’s Courtney Clinesmith ran the course in 21:25.79 for fourth place.

Scott City’s top runner was Clare Hawkins, running the course in 21:28.90 for fifth place. Emma Wheeler finished in seventh for the Beavers with a 21:39.07, while teammate Kairae Berry claimed eighth place with a 21:53.33.

Holcomb’s Katrina Macias took sixth place with a 21:36.69; Lakin’s Jordan Ortiz ran the course in 21:59.26 for ninth; and Southwestern Heights’ Yanely Puentes took 10th place in 22:00.66 to round out the top 10 individual finishers.

Other Scott City runners to qualify as the team include Brinlie Stevens, 11th with a time of 22:00.71; Macy Brown, 15th, at 22:14.16; Megan Vance, 25th, with a 23:34.09; and Katherine Rogers, 31st, with a 24:43.23.

Other state team qualifiers for Cimarron include Macy Fugitt, 12th, with a 22:06.33; Alexa English, 13th, with a 22:07.60; Veronica Greene, 14th, at 22:12.88; Gracie Millershaski, 17th, at 22:21.34; Brooklyn Buehler, 26th, with a 23:49.06; and Wendy Medina, 29th, with a 24:09.29.

Area teams also competing at the meet and their runners’ placings include:

Southwestern Heights: Noemi Jacquez, 22nd; Anastasia Alvidrez, 23rd; Dianna Olivera, 28th; and Kaylen Langhofer, 36th.

Holcomb: Isabel Macias, 27th; Andrea Serrano, 30th; and Kiera Brink, 37th.

Lakin: Josiah Ortiz, 32nd; Anne Van Der Knaap, 33rd; Alondra Mendez, 38th; and Kayleen Tanner, 45th.

Hugoton: Koe Schultz, 21st; LaKota Schultz, 24th; Abbey Goode, 34th; and Molly McClure, 35th.

CLASS 4A

In a Class 4A regional cross country meet Saturday at Prairie Ridge Country Club in Buhler, Ulysses High School’s only entry in the girls race, Yessenia Ornelas, finished in sixth place. Ornelas ran the course in 21:28.40 to qualify for the state meet on Saturday in Wamego.

Competing in the boys race, but placing out of the top 10 individuals, were Cole Krug, 11th; Bryan Pena, 18th; Marcos Martinez, 21st; Angel Aguilar Cano, 41st; Ira Garcia, 42; Christian Dino, 46th; and Robert Carter, 52.

State qualifiers in both Class 3A and 4A will be competing in the state meets on Saturday at Wamego Country Club in Wamego.