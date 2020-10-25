Saturday’s high school volleyball sub-state results
CLASS 6A
At Junction City
Semifinals — Washburn Rural def. Junction City 25-14, 25-9; Manhattan def. Topeka High, 25-8, 25-12. Championship — Washburn Rural def. Manhattan 25-13, 25-5.
At Olathe West
Semifinals — Lawrence def. Gardner-Edgerton, 26-24, 19-25, 25-23; Free State def. Olathe West, 25-18, 25-20. Championship — Free State def. Lawrence, 25-23, 23-25, 25-23.
CLASS 5A
At Andover Central
Semifinals — Andover def. Emporia, 25-17, 25-20; Newton def. Andover Central, 25-10, 25-17. Championship — Newton def. Andover, 25-11, 20-25, 25-21.
At Seaman
Semifinals — Seaman def. Highland Park, 25-2, 25-2; Shawnee Heights def. Topeka West, 25-14, 25-14. Championship — Seaman def. Shawnee Heights, 25-15, 25-14.
CLASS 4A
At Clay Center
Semifinals — Clay Center def. Chapman, 25-4, 25-19; Concordia def. Abilene, 25-23, 27-25. Championship — Clay Center def. Concordia, 25-9, 25-13.
At Holton
Semifinals — Holton def. Atchison, 22-25, 25-21, 25-15; Wamego def. Hayden, 19-25, 25-19, 25-16. Championship — Wamego def. Holton, 23-25, 25-12, 25-14.
At Eudora
Play-in — Miege def. Tonganoxie, 25-9, 25-10. Semifinals — Miege def. Louisburg, 25-16, 25-15; Eudora def. Baldwin, 23-25, 25-15, 25-21. Championship — Miege def. Eudora, 25-16, 25-15.
At Iola
Play-in — Fort Scott def. Iola, 20-25, 25-15, 25-22. Semifinals — Chanute def. Iola, 25-12, 25-13; Ottawa def. Paola, 25-13, 25-17. Championship — Ottawa def. Chanute, 25-11, 25-14.
CLASS 3A
At Smoky Valley
Quarterfinals — Smoky Valley def. Minneapolis, 25-11, 25-16; Hesston def. Riley County, 25-12, 25-17; Rock Creek def. Southeast-Saline, 25-9, 25-17; Council Grove def. Lyons, 25-20, 21-25, 25-22. Semifinals — Smoky Valley def. Hesston, 25-14, 25-13; Rock Creek def. Council Grove, 25-14, 25-14. Championship — Smoky Valley def. Rock Creek, 25-12, 25-14.
At St. Marys
Quarterfinals — Sabetha def. St. Marys, 25-15, 25-18; Rossville def. Silver Lake, 19-25, 29-27, 25-19; Royal Valley def. Marysville, 25-27, 26-24, 25-13; Nemaha Central def. Hiawatha, 25-14, 25-21. Semifinals — Sabetha def. Rossville, 25-23, 25-23; Royal Valley def. Nemaha Central, 16-25, 25-16, 25-20. Championship — Sabetha def. Royal Valley, 13-25, 25-17, 27-25.
At Wellsville
Quarterfinals — Osawatomia def. Jefferson West, 26-24, 25-10; Oskaloosa def. Wellsville, 25-21, 25-19; Pleasant Ridge def. Prairie View, 25-18, 25-14; Perry-Lecompton def. KC Ward, 25-18, 25-12. Semifinals — Osawatomie def. Oskaloosa, 18-25, 25-9, 25-21; Perry-Lecompton def. Pleasant Ridge, 25-14, 23-25, 25-13. Championship — Perry-Lecompton def. Osawatomie, 23-25, 25-23, 25-15.
At Burlington
Quarterfinals — West Franklin def. Burlington, 25-17, 25-14; Santa Fe Trail def. Anderson County, 22-25, 25-22, 25-20; Eureka def. Fredonia, 25-11, 25-3; Neodesha def. Osage City, 25-20, 25-18. Semifinals — West Franklin def. Santa Fe Trail, 25-18, 25-23; Eureka def. Neodesha, 21-25, 25-9, 26-24. Championship — West Franklin def. Eureka, 25-14, 25-13.
CLASS 2A
At Herington
Quarterfinals — Herington def. Republic County, 25-9, 27-25; Wabaunsee def. Washington County, 25-21, 25-22; Valley Heights def. Sacred Heart, 20-25, 25-8, 25-19; Marion def. Bennington, 25-21, 25-17. Semifinals — Wabaunsee def. Herington, 25-18, 13-25, 25-23; Valley Heights def. Marion, 25-21, 25-17. Championship — Wabaunsee def. Valley Heights, 25-22, 25-21.
At Jefferson North
Quarterfinals — Jefferson North def. KC Christian, 25-5, 25-9; Atchison County def. Valley Falls, 25-16, 25-13; Maur Hill def. Horton, 25-6, 25-13; McLouth def. Riverside, 25-18, 25-15. Semifinals — Jefferson North def. Atchison County, 25-14, 25-14; McLouth def. Maur Hill, 25-22, 25-22. Championship — Jefferson North def. McLouth, 25-16, 25-21.
At Lyndon
Quarterfinals — Northern Heights def. Central Heights, 25-5, 25-16; Lyndon def. Seabury, 28-26, 25-19; Olathe Heritage Christian def. Yates Center, 25-4, 25-13; Mission Valley def. Chase County, 25-14, 26-24. Semifinals — Northern Heights def. Lyndon, 25-13, 25-11; Heritage Christian def. Mission Valley, 25-10, 25-17. Championship — Heritage Christian def. Northern Heights, 25-13, 25-11.
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
At Centralia
Quarterfinals — Onaga def. Cair Paravel, 25-23, 25-14; Doniphan West def. Troy, 25-13, 25-7. Semifinals — Centralia def. Onaga, 25-6, 25-18; Doniphan West def. Frankfort, 23-25, 25-22, 26-24. Championship — Centralia def. Doniphan West, 25-23, 25-14.
At Lebo
Quarterfinals — Rural Vista def. Colony-Crest, 25-14, 25-9; Lebo def. Madison, 25-13, 25-19; Olpe def. Oswego, 25-16, 25-4. Semifinals — Burlingame def. Rural Vista, 25-14, 25-22; Lebo def. Olpe, 25-20, 25-22. Championship — Lebo def. Burlingame, 25-27, 25-22, 27-25.
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
At Linn
Quarterfinals — Southern Cloud def. Tescott, 25-15, 25-15; Pike Valley def. Osborne, 25-23, 25-21. Semifinals — Beloit-St. John’s def. Southern Cloud, 26-24, 25-23; Linn def. Pike Valley, 25-14, 25-8. Championship — Linn def. Beloit-St. John’s, 25-22, 25-12.
At Axtell
Quarterfinal — Axtell def. Blue Valley-Randolph, 18-25, 25-19, 25-23. Semifinals — Hanover def. Axtell, 25-11, 25-13; Wetmore def. Wakefield, 25-7, 25-12. Championship — Hanover def. Wetmore, 25-15, 25-20.
At Southern Coffey
Quarterfinal — Marais des Cygnes Valley def. Hartford, 245-23, 25-19. Semifinals — Marmaton Valley def. Marais des Cygnes Valley, 25-16, 25-11; Southern Coffey def. Waverly, 25-23, 25-19. Championship — Marmaton Valley def. Southern Coffey, 25-21, 20-25, 25-22.