A late scratch by Kansas City Turner on Friday forced Shawnee Heights to find a new opponent to close out its regular season.

The T-Birds found a familiar foe to replace the Bears. Unfortunately they found a familiar result as well.

Playing United Kansas Conference foe DeSoto for the second time in three weeks, the T-Birds couldn’t avenge their earlier loss to the Wildcats.

Heights didn’t give up 65 points as it did in the first meeting with DeSoto. But the T-Birds also couldn’t find the end zone until late in the rematch, falling 34-7.

Hunter Wohler hit Jacob Myers on a 21-yard touchdown pass in the final minutes of the game to avoid the shutout.

DeSoto got a pair of early first-quarter touchdown runs from Jackson Miller to get out to a quick lead and cruised from there. Tyler Schultze connected with Hayden Henderson on TD passes of 8 and 34 yards and also ran for a 24-yard score as DeSoto led 21-0 at halftime and 34-0 at the end of three periods.

Shawnee Heights finished the regular season 1-7, while DeSoto takes a 7-1 record into the playoffs.

DESOTO 34, SHAWNEE HEIGHTS 7

Desoto;14;7;13;0;—;34

Shawnee Heights;0;0;0;7;—;7

DeSoto — Miller 4 run (VanBooven kick)

DeSoto — Miller 45 run (VanBooven kick)

DeSoto — Henderson 8 pass from Schultze (VanBooven kick)

DeSoto — Schultze 24 run (VanBooven kick)

DeSoto — Henderson 43 pass from Schultze (kick failed)

Shawnee Heights — Myers 21 pass from Wohler (Salamanca kick)