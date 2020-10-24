ARKANSAS CITY – The Andover Central Jaguars clinched up the second seed in the Class 4A West bracket on Friday night with the 37-6 win over Arkansas City.

Andover Central finishes the regular season 6-1, winners of their final three games.

The Jaguars started the game off when Jacob Rees broke free for a 63-yard touchdown in the first quarter. Then, Davin Simms caught a 5-yard touchdown pass from senior Chase White to make it 13-0 after the first quarter.

White finished 13 of 17 for 170 yards, three touchdowns and an interception on the night. White also added a 35-yard field goal in the third quarter to make it 16-0.

Andover’s run-game never stopped, with Rees and Ashton Barkdull racking up 167 yards combined on the night, including a 2-yard touchdown run by Barkdull in the fourth quarter.

Senior, Davin Simms caught six balls for a total of 71 yards In the game, two of which were touchdowns in the first and fourth quarter.

Senior, Jack Bell caught a 57-yard touchdown for the longest pass for a touchdown In the game.

Andover Central’s offensive line made it happen with a stellar performance and total control of the line of scrimmage the whole game.

Arkansas City broke Andover Central’s scoreless streak of eight consecutive quarters without any points allowed when Ark City sophomore Gabe Welch connected to Cadon Clark for the score early in the fourth, cutting it to 23-6.

Andover Central allowed only 213 yards all night, forcing three turnovers, all fumbles.

The Jaguars will play Great Bend in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs on Friday, Oct. 30 at Jaguar Stadium.