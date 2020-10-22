Several area girls high school golf teams competed at two-day state golf tournaments Monday and Tuesday at various courses around Kansas.

Class 6A

In Class 6A at the Hesston golf course, Garden City finished in ninth place as a team with a 791. Dodge City finished one spot ahed in eighth in the team competition with a 779. Shawnee Mission East won the 6A title with a 631. The team scores are based on the top four golfers combined scores.

Ryann Warren was the top finisher for the Buffaloes, in a tie for 15th place. She shot an 89 on Monday and an 87 on Tuesday for a 176. Rian Linenberger finished with an 197 (101, 96) for 32nd place. Jerika Lopez tied for 37th with a 208 (104,104) and Emma Ortiz had a 210 (109, 101) for 39th place. Allie Sandoval finished in 40th place with a 215 (110, 105).

Class 3-2-1A

In the Class 3-2-1A tournament at Cheney’s Cherry Oaks golf course, Cimarron grabbed the third place title as a team with 779. Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan won the team event with a 713. Colby finished second with a 735.

Hugoton’s Gillian Heger was the top area finisher in the event, claiming sixth place with an 184, shooting an 86 on the first day and a 96 on the second.

Cimarron’s Morgan Herkelman tied for eighth place with an 186, collecting a 97 on the first day and 89 o the second, to lead the Bluejays team. Jenna Seabolt finished with a 192 (99, 93) for 10th place.

Other Bluejays competing include Kennedy Jarnagin shot an 198 (93, 105) to tie for 16th place. Brayclen Lynn finished in 20th with a 203 (99, 104), and Briella Lynn in 29th with a 216 (110, 106).

Syracuse’s entry in the tournament, Hannah Lampe, tied with Herkelman for eighth place with a 186. She shot a 102 the first day and followed up with an 84 on the second.

Scott City’s Paige Prewitt shot a 207 (101, 106) and finished in 24th place.

Class 4A

At Emporia’s golf course for the Class 4A tournament, Ulysses had a pair of players qualify for the event.

Jyntri Moyer tied for 11th place with an 184 (92, 92) and Jacklyn Wolf shot a 198 over the two days (100, 98) for 21st place.