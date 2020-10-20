Taleia McCrae led the Hays High girls golf team on the first day of the Class 5A state tournament at Salina Municipal Golf Course.

McCrae entered the second and final round Tuesday tied for 14th after carding an 81 on Monday.

Mill Valley’s Libby Green leads the tournament with a 69, one shot ahead of Pittsburg’s Samantha Maceli.

The Indians were in fifth place as a team after Monday with a 354. Mill Valley and Kapaun were tied for first at 331.

Sophia Garrison and Katie Dinkel are tied for 18th place for Hays High heading into Tuesday after both shot 86s.

Hays High’s Abigail Norris shot a 101 and Sierra Smith a 104.

Starbuck leads in 3-2-1A — Colby’s Anna Starbuck leads after Day 1 of the Class 3-2-1A state tournament Cherry Oaks Golf Course.

Starbuck shot a 77 after the first round. Plainville’s Corbyn Marquess finished the day in second place, four shots back of Starbuck.

TMP-Marian’s Allison Applequist was in 17th after Monday, shooting a 98. TMP’s Amelia Herrman shot a 127.

Class 5A

Salina Municipal Golf Course

Day 1

Top 10

1. Green, Mill Valley, 69; 2. Maceli, Pittsburg, 70; 2. Maceli, Pittsburg, 70; 3. King, Aquinas, 72; 4. Grant, St. James, 73; 5. Garrett, Kapaun, 74; 5. Newman, Valley Center, 76; 5. Norton, Salina South, 76; 8. Nguyen, Andover, 77; 9. Chan, Andover, 78; 10. Navarro, Kapaun; 10. Wessley, Maize South, 78.

Hays High scores

McCrae, 81; Dinkel, 86; Garrison 86, Norris, 101; Smith 104

Class 3-2-1A

1. Starbuck, Colby, 77; 2. Marquess, Plainville, 81; 3. Heger, Hugoton, 86; 3. Scripsick, Pittsburg Colgran, 86; 5. Root, Pittsburg, 88; 6. Davenport, Osage City, 91; 7. Ison, Pittsburg Colgan, 92; 8. Buessing, Santa Fe Trail, 93; 8. Hay, Silver Lake, 93; 8. Jarnagin, Cimarron, 93.

TMP-Marian scores

Applequist, 98; Herrman 127.