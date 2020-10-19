Phillipsburg claimed the Mid-Continent League volleyball tournament title, topping Smith Center and TMP-Marian on Saturday in Hoxie.

The Panthers went 5-0 in the tournament, sweeping Thursday’s quad in Phillipsburg before beating Smith Center (25-22, 25-23) and TMP-Marian (25-18, 19-25, 25-22) on Saturday to take the title.

TMP-Marian was runner-up, going 4-1 in the tournament. The Monarchs beat Smith Center (25-19, 25-22) on Saturday before dropping the three-set match to the Panthers.

TMP and Phillipsburg could meet again in Saturday’s Class 3A sub-state tournament at Russell.