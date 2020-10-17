It was a Fair night for the Wichita Collegiate football team in a 33-0 Class 3A, District 7 win over Halstead Friday night in Halstead.

Wesley Fair hit six of nine passes for 153 yards and a touchdown and rushed the ball 17 times for 156 yards and two touchdowns. Jacob Chugg had 14 carries for 103 yards and two touchdowns and caught five passes for 148 yards receiving and a touchdown.

"We had some mistakes and they are a very good football team," Halstead coach Jason Grider said. "We’ve faced some good football teams down the stretch. Those teams have a chance to make a deep run in the playoffs. We’ve seen three of them that have a chance to make deep runs in the playoffs. They are very-well coached and a very good ballclub. I thought our kids fought hard and worked their tails off. Just couldn’t get over the hump tonight."

Collegiate improves to 7-0, 4-0 in district play, and is scheduled to play Andale next week for both the district title and the Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail League Division IV title.

Halstead was led by Lakin Farmer with 100 yards on 23 carries.

Collegiate scored on three of its four first-half drives — a 50-yard pass from Wesley Fair to Chugg, an eight-yard Chugg run and a five-yard Wesley Fair run. The PAT kick on the second score was blocked by Doug Grider.

The only stop came with 11 seconds left in the half when a fumbled snap on a field goal attempt gave Halstead the ball at the Dragon 35.

Collegiate’s second score came after an 84-yard touchdown run for Farmer was called back for a chop block. Another penalty and a short Halstead punt gave the Spartans the ball at the Halstead 35.

Collegiate opened the second half with a six-play drive that ended on a four-yard Chugg run. Kaden Lopez blocked the extra-point kick.

Halstead finally forced a punt with 4:05 left in the third quarter. Collegiate scored on a 20-yard Wesley Fair run with 8:42 to play.

Halstead got to the Collegiate 10, turning the ball over on downs with 4:42 to play. The Spartans posted a couple first downs to run out the clock.

"We did some nice things, but not enough," Jason Grider said. "There were some small mistakes that people don’t see — a missed block over the top or whatever. Again, credit to Collegiate. They’re a good ballclub. (The chop block) was an accidental thing. We get called for chop blocks once in a while. … We just had a kid slip and fall into the guy. (On the last drive,) we just couldn’t punch it in. That was the story of the night. We had some nice drives going, but didn’t make enough plays to score."

Halstead drops to 3-4, 1-3 in district play. Halstead plays Friday at Wichita Trinity Academy, which dropped to 1-5, 0-3 in district play, after a 54-13 loss to Hesston. A Halstead win ensures a playoff spot for the Dragons.

"It looks like we’re in, then everybody is 0-0," Jason Grider said. "We’ll go back to work and fix some things. Then we’ll be ready to go next week."