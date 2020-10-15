BASKETBALL
NAIA Pre-Season
Top 25
WOMEN
RANK;LY (Div.);SCHOOL [FPV];RECORD;PTS
1;1 (I);Westmont (Calif.) [17];27-3;586
2;2 (I);Wayland Baptist (Texas) [4];31-2;563
3;2 (II);Marian (Ind.);31-3;545
4;4 (I);Campbellsville (Ky.);29-3;534
5;5 (I);The Master's (Calif.);29-3;529
6;3 (I);Oklahoma City;30-2;486
7;3 (II);Southeastern (Fla.);27-3;464
8;12 (II);Dordt (Iowa);24-8;438
9;8 (I);Shawnee State (Ohio);29-4;437
10;9 (I);Vanguard (Calif.);23-6;416
11;1 (II);Concordia (Neb.);32-2;413
12;5 (II);College of the Ozarks (Mo.);29-4;343
13;20 (I);Clarke (Iowa);25-7;327
14;6 (I);Bethel (Tenn.);29-4;302
14;21 (I);Thomas More (Ky.);22-10;302
16;8 (II);St. Francis (Ill.);29-5;276
17;6 (I);Central Methodist (Mo.);31-2;274
18;11 (I);Lyon (Ark.);29-3;268
19;10 (I);Talladega (Ala.);28-5;247
20;17 (I);Carroll (Mont.);21-10;198
21;15 (I);Columbia (Mo.);25-7;179
22;6 (II);Indiana Tech;30-4;155
23;9 (II);Saint Xavier (Ill.);29-5;154
24;10 (II);Morningside (Iowa);23-10;146
25;13 (I);Our Lady of the Lake (Texas);26-6;144
Receiving Votes: Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 122, Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 102, Indiana Wesleyan 98, Bryan (Tenn.) 73, Loyola (La.) 71, Providence (Mont.) 50, WVU Tech (W.Va.) 42, MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) 27, Sterling (Kan.) 25, Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) 12, Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 6, Union (Ky.) 4, Antelope Valley (Calif.) 3, Rust (Miss.) 3, Bushnell (Ore.) 3.
MEN
RANK;LY (Div.);SCHOOL [FPV];RECORD;PTS
1;1 (I);Georgetown (Ky.) [12];30-2;578
2;2 (I);Mid-America Christian (Okla.) [3];30-2;563
3;2 (II);Indiana Wesleyan [5];29-4;555
4;5 (I);William Penn (Iowa);30-3;512
5;6 (I);Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) [1];29-3;506
6;3 (I);LSU Shreveport (La.);29-3;498
7;3 (II);Morningside (Iowa);27-3;467
8;1 (II);College of Idaho;31-3;436
9;17 (I);Arizona Christian;25-8;426
10;9 (I);John Brown (Ark.);28-5;407
11;16 (I);Providence (Mont.);24-8;360
12;6 (II);Marian (Ind.);25-7;328
13;13 (I);LSU Alexandria (La.);25-6;293
14;5 (II);Ottawa (Kan.);28-6;283
15;14 (I);Cumberlands (Ky.);24-8;282
16;21 (I);Loyola (La.);23-10;278
17;4 (II);Olivet Nazarene (Ill.);30-3;268
18;4 (I);Dalton State (Ga.);30-3;257
19;19 (I);The Master's (Calif.);23-8;231
20;10 (I);Xavier (La.);27-6;193
21;12 (I);Carroll (Mont.);24-9;176
22;11 (I);SAGU (Texas);25-7;161
23;7 (II);Oregon Tech;26-7;149
24;16 (II);Union (Ky.);24-10;138
25;9 (II);Antelope Valley (Calif.);28-4;115
Others Receiving Votes: Thomas More (Ky.) 108, Westmont (Calif.) 107, Southeastern (Fla.) 97, Oklahoma Wesleyan 91, Saint Francis (Ind.) 67, Indiana Tech 55, Central Baptist (Ark.) 43, Washington Adventist (Md.) 39, Holy Cross (Ind.) 39, Faulkner (Ala.) 39, Bellevue (Neb.) 36, Indiana East (Ind.) 36, Park (Mo.) 35, Northwestern (Iowa) 31, Talladega (Ala.) 16, Dillard (La.) 9, Harris-Stowe State (Mo.) 7, Southern Oregon 4, Shawnee State (Ohio) 4, Cornerstone (Mich.) 4, Dordt (Iowa) 4.
KCAC Pre-Season Polls
WOMEN
Coaches
Sterling 139 (8 FPV)
Kansas Wesleyan 134 (5)
Bethany 119
Tabor 113
Bethel 94
Oklahoma Wesleyan 81
Friends 76
McPherson 66
Avila 59
Ottawa 40
Southwestern 40
Saint Mary 40
York 13
Media
Sterling 271 (14)
Kansas Wesleyan 257 (5)
Bethany 222
Tabor 218 (2)
Bethel 194
Oklahoma Wesleyan 167 (1)
Avila 166
Friends 140
McPherson 120
Southwestern 94
Ottawa 74
Saint Mary 56
York 23
MEN
Coaches
Oklahoma Wesleyan 126 (7)
Ottawa 119 (4)
Southwestern 111
Kansas Wesleyan 104 (1)
Bethel 92
McPherson 83
York 72
Friends 71
Bethany 40
Saint Mary 38
Avila 33
Tabor 33
Sterling 14
Media
Oklahoma Wesleyan 283 (19)
Ottawa 256 (3)
Southwestern 223
Kansas Wesleyan 205
Bethel 196
McPherson 179
Friends 169
York 122
Avila 98
Saint Mary 84
Bethany 75
Tabor 65
Sterling 47
VOLLEYBALL
Central Kansas League
Standings
;League;Overall
;W-L;W-L
Smoky Valley;9–0;23–1
Hillsboro;7–2;18–3
Halstead;6–3;22–8
Nickerson;6–3;18–11
Hoisington;5–4;19–11
Lyons;5–4;17–10
Hesston;4–5;8–14
Pratt;2–7;9–15
Haven;1–8;3–18
Larned;0–9;1–30
GOLF
Wedgewood Senior Men
1. Dane Lawrence, Sam Griffith, Tom Pryor, Roman Mannibach -4.
2. Dave Mason, Dennis Frank, Jerry Schmidt -3.
3. Ed Hodge, Wil Besore, Wayne Stevens, Joe Ramos -3.
Closest to hole #3 — Wil Besore. Longest putt on #9 — Ed Hodge.
Next play — 1 p.m. Tuesday (note new start time).
Fan restrictions
for BC events
Fans will not be permitted at the following Bethel College athletic events:
• The Bethel men’s soccer game against McPherson at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Thresher Stadium.
• The Bethel Invitational cross country meet at 10 a.m. Saturday at the BC cross country course.
According to the release, "This comes from an administrative decision to reflect the campus' current safety procedures following the report of on-campus COVID-19 positive test results last week. All student-athletes who participate in these events will continue to adhere to the symptom checking policies put in place by the KCAC and NAIA for the 2020-2021 sports season."
The events will be streamed at https://portal.stretchinternet.com/bethelks/.
Changes made
for NHS events
For Newton High School and Chisholm Middle School events scheduled for Oct. 19 to 25, no spectators will be allowed.
The seventh- and eighth-grade football games Oct. 19 against Salina Lakewood have been moved to Fischer Field with a start time of 3:30 p.m. The freshman football game against Salina South Oct. 19 will start at about 6:45 p.m. The junior varsity football game has been canceled.
The Newton High School soccer and volleyball matches scheduled for Oct. 20 will take place as scheduled.
The sub-state volleyball tournament scheduled for Oct. 24 at Newton has been moved to Andover Central to accommodate spectators.
Events scheduled for Newton teams on the road will take place as scheduled and will follow the guidelines of the host school concerning spectators.
Events scheduled at Newton for the remainder of this week will take place as scheduled with current restrictions in place.
Home events will be streamed at https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/schools/newton-high-school-newton-ks.
Wichita selected
for NCAA events
WICHITA — The Wichita area was selected Wednesday for a pair of NCAA events.
INTRUST Bank Arena will host first- and second-round games for the 2025 NCAA Division I men’s basketball tournament.
"We’re thrilled to have an opportunity to host NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship First and Second Rounds for the third time in eight years," said Brad Pittman, senior associate athletic director at Wichita State University (WSU). "We’re grateful for the entities that pulled together to make this happen and look forward to another opportunity to showcase our university and community."
The arena is currently scheduled to host men’s first- and second-round games in 2021 and women’s regional semifinal and final games in 2022.
Hartman Arena in Park City will host the 2024 NCAA Division II Wrestling Championships.
"We are very excited to bring Division II championships to the Wichita community, not only for Newman University but for the MIAA conference, one of the premiere conferences in the country," said Joanna Pryor, athletic director of Newman University. "This opportunity will showcase our D2 student-athletes in a city that is known for its love of sports and athletic excellence. We're proud to be a host for these great events."
Hartman Arena will host the NAIA National Wrestling Championships March 5 and 6, 2021. Hartman Arena hosted the tournament in 2020.
Thunder signs
F Fournier
WICHITA — The Wichita Thunder hockey team re-signed forward Stefan Fournier for the 2020-21 season.
Fournier also will serve as a player-assistant coach.
Entering his eighth season, Fournier has 79 goals with 56 assists in 310 games. He played 52 games with Wichita last season, scoring 24 goals with 18 assists. It was his most productive pro season.
Fournier has played with Hamilton, St. John’s, Springfield, Tucson and Syracuse of the American Hockey League; and Wheeling, Brampton, Kalamazoo, Orlando and Wichita of the ECHL.