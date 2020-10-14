Wamego isn’t one of the first names that jump out when discussing the powers that be in girls golf in Kansas.

Shoot, even among Class 4A schools, the Red Raiders are more than likely a little overlooked, with Buhler, Andale, Hayden and Wichita Trinity serving as the traditional top programs.

So when Wamego finished runner-up at last year’s Class 4A state meet, just 13 shots behind champion Buhler, well, it opened some eyes.

"Last year, we kind of snuck in there on that second day," Wamego coach Kyrstie Miller said.

Wamego won’t catch anyone by surprise this year. Not after the regular season the Red Raiders enjoyed.

In winning Monday’s Class 4A regional by 12 shots over Hayden, Wamego captured its sixth tournament title of the season in eight meets. The only tournaments the Red Raiders didn’t win were the Washburn Rural Invitational, where they took fourth behind three Class 6A teams, and the Carroll Invitational, where they were also fourth against larger schools.

While Miller admits her team has won more meets than she anticipated this season — her first as head coach — she also said the success isn’t a complete surprise.

"I kind of expected it this year because all these girls push each other and are always out playing all summer," Miller said. "I knew we had a lot of potential with our three returners from last year, and we had some young ones coming up this year, as well. I knew we’d be competitive this year.

"I didn’t think we’d win this many already. We’ve had a couple different players in our six spot and it’s come down to our four, five and six players really coming in and bringing us a good score. It’s really been a nice surprise and awesome so far."

Wamego returned two state placers from last year’s team, senior Toree Hoobler, who finished tied for 17th with departed Red Radier Gracyn Nutsch, and sophomore Kirby McKee, who tied for 20th last year as a freshman.

Sophomore Ashten Pierson just missed placing in the top 20 at state, taking 26th last year as a freshman.

That trio have led the way most of the season for the Red Raiders, taking turns filling the low-scoring spot for the team. On Monday, it was Pierson’s turn as she enjoyed her best tournament of the year, shooting an 83.

She tied three-time state placer Abby Donovan, of Concordia, for low honors at the regional, taking second after a playoff.

"Those three are always competing against each other whether it’s golf, basketball, softball, whatever," Miller said. "It’s always fun and it’s good for us because today, our senior (Hoobler) was struggling a little bit and Ashten really stepped up. They cover for each other and it’s nice having three that can come out and shoot in the low 80s."

With Hoobler having a tough day at regionals, junior Creighton Sanner stepped up and finished 12th overall and third on the team. Freshman Sara Springer tied for 27th at regionals and sophomore Keauna Meyer has also contributed at the varsity level this year.

Up next for Wamego is the Class 4A state tournament at Emporia Municipal Golf Course. The Red Raiders’ regional-winning score of 389 was third best among 4A teams behind Buhler (366) and Winfield (374), who went 1-2 at the Wellington regional.

But Miller and the Red Raiders are looking forward to the challenge of trying to capture the program’s first state championship.

"We have pretty high expectations," Miller said. "We know Buhler will be good, Winfield will be good, Andale will be good. But we know we’ll go out and have the same mindset on Monday, play some good golf and carry it over to Tuesday. Now our girls know what they can do, so it will be exciting to go out and compete with some more expectations this year."

GOLF

• Santa Fe Trail and freshman Braegan Buessing made some school history at Monday’s Class 3-2-1A regional at Lake Shawnee Golf Course. Buessing shot a 91 to capture the regional championship by one shot over Osage City’s Laci Davenport, becoming the Chargers’ first regional champion. Trail finished third as a team, securing the program’s first state team berth.

• Silver Lake claimed the regional title at Lake Shawnee, running away with the title by 17 shots over Hoisington with a team score of 397. Madeline Cregan, Kayla Hay and Tori Smith all shot 99s to tie for fourth and Madelyn Field was seventh with a 100.

• Manhattan took the team title at the Class 6A regional at Prairie Highlands, edging Free State by five shots with a 350 team total. Andi Siebert shot an 84 to tie for the low round, but finished second after a playoff with Washburn Rural’s Madelyn Luttjohann. Aben Ryan tied for fifth with an 87 and Rhys Phipps tied for ninth with an 89.

CROSS COUNTRY

• Mission Valley’s AJ Rubio won for the first time since the season-opening meet, taking the boys title at the Osage City Invitational. Rubio won in 16 minutes, 42.81 seconds, edging Silver Lake’s Cameron TenEyck by six seconds.

• Led by individual champion Mariah Farmer, Silver Lake claimed the girls team title at Osage City. Farmer beat teammate Aubrey Bahner by 14 seconds in 20:54.52 for the individual title. The Eagles also took second as a team at the Riley County Invitational on Saturday with Farmer finishing third.

• Jackson Heights’ Daniel Little got his first real test of the season at the Sabetha Invitational, but still kept his undefeated season going. Little was pushed by Marysville’s Silas Miller and won by just two seconds in 16:59.40. Wamego placed five in the top nine to take the team title.

• Baldwin swept the girls titles at Sabetha, with Riley Smith leading the way with her victory in 20:38.45, 43 seconds ahead of teammate Dianna Merrick. The Bulldogs swept the top-three spots and had five runners in the top 10.

• Council Grove freshman Kodi Downes turned in arguably his most impressive victory of the season in winning the Riley County Invitational on Saturday. Downes beat defending Class 1A state champion Caleb Eilert by 11 seconds for the title, winning in 16 minutes, 52.1 seconds against a field that also included defending 3A state champion Southeast-Saline.

• Tonganoxie’s Eli Gilmore took the boys title at the Pleasant Ridge Invitational on Saturday, topping Jefferson North’s Trevor Pentlin by 45 seconds with his winning time of 16:43.8.

TENNIS

• Manhattan’s Jillian Harkin continued her quest for an undefeated season with a dominating performance at the Class 6A regional in Topeka. Harkin improved to 28-0 with her singles title, beating teammate Kayla Lei, 6-1, 6-0 in the finals. Manhattan took the team title and qualified its entire team for state with the doubles team of Maura Wiens and Hannah Loub taking second and Cooper Lohman and Ava Bahr finishing third.

• Chapman’s Elyssa Frieze suffered her first loss of the season in singles play and wound up third at the Class 4A regional at Buhler. Frieze fell in the semifinals to Buhler’s Brittany Teufel, but bounced back to beat Buhler’s Kacey Lehl for third. Frieze is 14-1 overall.

• Clay Center’s Elizabeth Girton and Tegan Stratton placed fourth in doubles at the Buhler regional to qualify for state. The duo is 20-7.

• Marysville freshman Shea Kramer placed third in singles at the Class 3A regional at Phillipsburg to qualify for state in her first season.

• Emporia’s Emily Leising took fourth in singles at the Class 5A regional at De Soto and qualified for state despite having a sub-.500 record for the season.

• Free State’s Keegan VanPelt, fourth at the Class 6A state meet in singles last year, just made it back, taking fourth at the loaded Class 6A Gardner-Edgerton regional.

VOLLEYBALL

• West Franklin wrapped up an undefeated Flint Hills League title with its sweep of Osage City on Tuesday night, taking 25-19, 25-11 and 25-17, 25-15 wins to finish 14-0 in league play. The Falcons won their second straight regular-season title and will go for their fourth straight tourney title next week.

• Valley Heights captured its second straight Twin Valley League championship, also finishing undefeated in league play. The Mustangs swept Doniphan West and Wetmore on Tuesday to finish 12-0 in league play.

• Clay Center won its pool at the split Council Grove Invitational, going 3-0 with wins over Jefferson West, Hesston and Riley County, all in straight sets. Wamego won the Council Grove pool with a 3-0 mark, rallying to beat Clearwater 19-25, 25-18, 25-20 for the title.

• Rock Creek took over sole possession of first place in the Mid-East League with its sweep of St. Marys on Tuesday. Rossville split with Silver Lake to fall a match behind the Mustangs in the standings.