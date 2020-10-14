Garden City High School’s volleyball team has gone through several different lineups in the last week to try to find a winning combination.

On Tuesday night, the Buffaloes found that winning combination, defeating Liberal in a best 3-of-5 set match at GCHS, 25-22, 18-25, 25-17 and 25-22.

"We came out and executed our game plan offensively and defensively," GCHS head coach Trista Bailey said. "I’m so proud of this group. They have had so many things thrown at them over the last week, but they proved to themselves and to each other the the have what it takes to be a good team."

Garden City had three players in double figures in the kill column. McKenna Jagels led the team with 14 with Melody Flores right behind her with 13. Abby Ellermann rounded out the trio with 10 kills. Symone Simmons added three and Mackenzie Lucas finished with two.

Jagels led the team in service aces with four in the match. Gisselle Gutierrez added two aces while Ellermann and Flores each had one.

On the defensive side for the Buffaloes, Abby Parr and Flores led the team in digs, each with 23. Mya Cruz had 17 digs while Jagels added 13 and Gutierrez had 12. Ellermann and Simmons each had three and Lucas had one. Ellerman led the team with four blocks. Lucas and Simmons each added two blocks.

"We got some solid contributions from several players and to see them come together and execute our game plan was so rewarding, and really a testament to their character and resiliency," Bailey said. "They are great kids and they made Garden City proud."

Garden City, now 13-13 overall, will travel to Great Bend on Saturday for the Western Athletic Conference tournament.