Meade wins SPIAA volleyball

In its first year in the Southern Plains-Iroquois Activities Association, the Meade High School volleyball team won the league tournament on Saturday at Greensburg with a 6-0 record on the day.

The Buffaloes swept their pool play action, beginning with a 25-11, 25-6 win over Ashland, then a 25-14, 25-11 win over South Central. Meade then knocked off Ingalls 25-14 and 25-11, before concluding with a three-game victory over Bucklin, 23-25, 25-17, 25-17.

In its semifinal match, the Buffaloes handled Kiowa County 25-10, 25-15 to advance to the championship. Meade closed out the tournament with a 25-22, 25-17 win over Spearville for the title.

South Gray finished the day with a 3-1 record, and Ingalls finished with a 1-3 record.