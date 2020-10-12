Garden City High School’s cross country teams traveled to El Dorado on Saturday, facing different teams than they normally face, which could help in the postseason.

The Buffalo boys squad finished third as a team at Bluestem Point at El Dorado Lake while the girls squad claimed fourth.

"This was a competitive meet," GCHS head coach Krista Linenbeger said. "We faced different teams than normal, but it was a great opportunity for us to race hard against other good runners."

In the boys race, Garden City’s Devin Chappel and Brody Hoff battled other runners as well as each other. Chappel claimed fourth place in the race with a 17:15.96 with a stretch at the line past Hoff, who finished in fifth with a time of 17:16.06.

Kenji Craig ran the course for the Buffaloes in 18:33.94 for 21st place and Evan Gurrola finished 23rd with an 18:42.05. Isaiah Casados came in 43rd with a 19:39.43 and Hayden Bailey finished 49th with a 20:25.93.

"We were one guy down this weekend, which could make a difference for us later on," Linenberger said. "We just need to get bodies healthy and keep our focus on pack running as much as possible."

On the girls side, Joselyn Sosa was the leader for the Buffaloes, finishing the course in 20:55.25 for fourth place.

Garden City’s Andrea Hernandez placed 21st with a 23:01.36 as Selah Hageman ran the course in 23:34.89 for 28th and Samantha Orozco clocked a 23:57.69 for 30th.

Abigail Aguilar finished in 34th for GCHS at 24:30.98, Joscelyn Monarrez ran it in 24:50.85 for 36th, and Lana Rodriguez placed 41st with a 25:36.59.

"Most of our runners were right on their best marks of the season. They held on to each other better as a group in both races than in the past couple weeks," Linenberger said. "They are figuring out positioning better and feeling more confident in pushing through and being able to finish. If we control the things that are controllable for us, then we’ll see good outcomes in the next couple weeks."

Garden City will travel to Great Bend on Thursday to compete in the Western Athletic Conference league meet.