Garden City High School’s football squad dropped a non-conference match to Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 56-0, on the road Friday at Friends University.

This was the first time the Buffaloes had suffered a shutout since 2007, having scored in 121 straight games.

"We had a better warm up, and thought the kids traveled better. I thought we were ready to play," GCHS Head Coach Brian Hill said. "I think that when you’re in a situation like we’re in, confidence is a huge thing. Without confidence, sometimes it leads to a last of effort, and with a lack of effort you loose your focus sometimes."

The Crusaders scored three offensive touchdowns in the first quarter and added another in the second. Kapaun defense also scored a touchdown in the second off a Buffalo fumble recovery, for a halftime lead of 35-0. Kapaun scored twice in the third and once in the fourth quarter.

Garden City had 48 plays in the game for 223 total yards, while Kapuan had 65 plays for 456 yards. But for time of possession in the game, it was fairly even though. GCHS had the ball for 22:13 minutes and Kapaun for 23:41.

Kapaun had 351 yards on the ground on 55 attempts, while Garden City was 105 yards on 34 carries. The Buffaloes did win the passing attack though with 118 yards compared to the Crusaders 105 yards.

Garden City had four turnovers in the game, three lost fumbles and one interception, while Kapaun had zero.

"My coaches are working their tails off and my kids are al working hard ... we got great kids," Hill said. "When you’re in a situation like this, we relate everything to family."

Hill said that football and family go hand in hand. Just like with a family, there will be difficult times on the field that have to be worked through and come together to do so.

The Buffaloes Caleb Wiese led all quarterbacks in passing, going 8-of-14 for 118 yards. Kapaun’s Kai Kunz was 3-of-4 for 53 yards and Andrew Gimno was 3-of-6 for 52.

The Crusaders’ Cale Curtis led all rushers with 92 yards on 14 carries while teammate Kai Kunz had eight carries for 91 yards. Jerry Arteaga lead the Buffaloes with 36 yards on four carries while Josh Janas had 26 yards on 13 carries; Wiese was nine carries for 23 yards and Colin Kleystuedber had 20 yards on eight carries.

Janas led all receivers with 101 yards on six receptions while GCHS teammate Cooper Ramsey had one catch for 11 yards and Caleb Metzen had one catch for six yards. Will Anciaux led the Crusaders with three receptions for 71 yards.

"These kids ... I believe in these kids and love these kids to death ... we’ve got good kids. They work their tails off and just right now it’s not clicking for them," Hill said. "We’ve been on the road for two weeks, now we’re going to be home for two weeks. All we can do is to keep playing and promise you that’s what we’re doing the rest of the year."

Garden City, now 1-5 overall, will host Ulysses on Friday in a non-conference game at 7 p.m. at Buffalo Stadium.

Garden City;0;0;0;0;—;0

Kapaun;21;14;14;7;—;56