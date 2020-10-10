Ryan Kelly’s squad had just authored a comeback story for the ages, rallying from a 26-point second-half deficit to earn its first victory of the season.

But before heaping praise on his own team, the Topeka West football coach insisted on saluting a foe that came oh-so-close to making history.

"Highland Park came out and they wanted it more than we did. Bottom line, they wanted the game more than we did for a good majority of that game," Kelly said. "So man, my hats are off to them. All respect for the way they played."

Truth is, both teams more than earned a tip of the cap Friday night.

Sophomore quarterback Malachi Berg’s 4-yard touchdown run with 4.2 seconds left and his subsequent two-point conversion scamper completed the head-spinning comeback and delivered to the Chargers their 59-58 victory over the Scots at Hummer Sports Park. Berg’s scoring plow — his third of the game — came on a must-have fourth-and-goal scramble.

Highland Park, meanwhile, lost its 55th consecutive game.

"Credit to Highland Park: They came out here and played an incredible first half," added Kelly, whose team trailed 38-18 at intermission. "They played very, very hard the entire game, especially with the numbers and the struggles that they have. They did a fantastic job. I think our kids got a little shell-shocked. We dug ourselves a big hole and made some mistakes.

"But I’m just proud of the way we bounced back. We faced a lot of adversity tonight, and a year or two ago we don’t win that football game."

Trailing 44-18 with 11:39 left in the third quarter, West adopted a sense of urgency that matched the moment — the Chargers (1-2, 1-2 Centennial League) scored five of the game’s next six touchdowns to take a one-point lead entering the game’s home stretch.

Berg and Chris Howell ignited the rally with 1- and 7-yard scoring runs, respectively. Then, after a spectacular 84-yard touchdown reception by Highland Park’s Trevontae Richardson, Ja’vion Lee responded with a 62-yard run to pay dirt, and Trevion Alexander hauled in a 57-yard touchdown pass from Berg with 0.5 seconds left in the third quarter to trim the Scot advantage to 50-45.

Then, with 5:57 left in the final quarter, Tyrell Reed finished off a drive that was aided by two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties against Highland Park with an 11-yard touchdown reception from Berg, giving the Chargers a 51-50 lead.

"We challenged them to grow up (at halftime)," Kelly recalled. "We told them that this was a product of a bad week of practice, that this was the product of a day that we had struggles in school and a lot of issues that we had to fix. It certainly took focus off what we had to do in the football game today. We just challenged them to grow up and be a man. Essentially, ’Be a man’ — probably in not-so-nice of terms at times. But they responded. They responded."

But so did the Scots.

Highland Park senior quarterback Tre’Vion Prosper found the end zone for his fifth total touchdown, a 2-yard run with 2:35 remaining, and a successful two-point conversion toss to Richardson made it a 58-51 advantage for the Scots. But Richardson then blew a kiss in the direction of the Topeka West bleachers and was flagged for Highland Park’s fourth and final unsportsmanlike conduct penalty of the contest.

That mistake helped Topeka West start its final drive at the Highland Park 35. Penalties against the Chargers created a second-and-30 scenario, but Lee and Berg secured the first down with back-to-back runs of 20 and 14 yards. A few plays later, facing a fourth-and-goal from the Scot 4 with 10.9 seconds to play, Berg lunged into the end zone for a score that cut his team’s deficit to a single point.

"I think he grew up big time tonight," Kelly said of Berg. "He made some mistakes. He’s still young, he’s still a sophomore. Especially early when we got down by a pretty good margin he started forcing some things and started going away from his reads, overthrowing. But the kid is resilient. He’s just a resilient kid. There’s no moment that’s too big for him.

"That’s the kind of kid you want playing quarterback for your program. We’re just glad he’s here for another two-and-a-half years."

Topeka West lined up to attempt an extra point that would’ve sent the game into overtime, but back-to-back penalties — a false start on the Chargers and an encroachment on the Scots (0-3, 0-3) — changed Kelly’s thought process.

"When we moved back (to the original spot after the encroachment) I was really worried that psychologically that was going to affect our kicker, and he just had too much time to think about it," Kelly said. "Essentially the penalties were freezing him. I just felt like we had a better shot to win the game at that point to go for two."

Kelly’s gamble paid off.

Berg spun away from a would-be tackle at the 5, then stumbled sideways and into the end zone to successfully convert the two-point try that gave the game its final score.

"We’ve got to enjoy the fact that we did win this game. We can be happy about that. We can be proud of our comeback. But we have to really look at the reality of the situation and look at the lessons we learned in the first half," Kelly said. "We need to move forward, because the road doesn’t get any easier by any means — go to Manhattan next week and then Topeka High the game after that.

"We’ve got a lot of things to fix. But for now, let’s just take a deep breath and be happy we won the game."

Lee finished the game with 16 carries for 227 yards for a Charger ground game that piled up 356 rushing yards. The Scots, meanwhile, had a pair of 100-plus-yard receivers in Richardson (145) and Jeremy Kendrick (107), with Richardson also returning a punt 67 yards for a touchdown.

Before he left his postgame interview, Kelly tipped his metaphorical cap one more time to a crew of Highland Park players who wore the anguish of the devastating defeat on their faces as they jogged to the locker room.

"I think our kids overlooked Highland Park. I think that’s really what happened. But Highland Park deserves a ton of credit, man," Kelly said. "That’s the best Highland Park team I’ve seen since the mid-2000s."

TOPEKA WEST 59, HIGHLAND PARK 58

Highland Park (0-3, 0-3);24;14;12;8;—;58

Topeka West (1-2, 1-2);12;6;27;14;—;59

Highland Park — Patterson 50 run (Prettyman run)

Topeka West — Lee 53 run (pass failed)

Highland Park — Prettyman 3 run (Prosper run)

Highland Park — Richardson 67 punt return (Prettyman run)

Topeka West — T. Alexander 34 pass from Berg (run failed)

Highland Park — Prosper 7 run (run failed)

Highland Park — Prosper 1 run (Davis. Jr. run)

Topeka West — Berg 1 run (run failed)

Highland Park — Richardson 61 pass from Prosper (run failed)

Topeka West — Berg 1 run (T. Alexander pass from Berg)

Topeka West — Howell 7 run (pass failed)

Highland Park — Richardson 84 pass from Prosper (run failed)

Topeka West — Lee 62 run (run failed)

Topeka West — T. Alexander 57 pass from Berg (Chavez kick)

Topeka West — Reed 11 pass from Berg (pass failed)

Highland Park — Prosper 2 run (Richardson pass from Prosper)

Topeka West — Berg 4 run (Berg run)

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — Highland Park: Prettyman 14-90, Patterson 3-60, PRosper 12-32, Richardson 1-4. Topeka West: Lee 16-227, X. Alexander 6-45, Berg 8-34, Reed 7-25, Howell 4-23, Birdwhistle-Bush 1-2.

PASSING — Highland Park: Prosper 11-17-1, 288 yards. Topeka West: Berg 14-27-3, 162 yards.

RECEIVING — Highland Park: Richardson 2-145, Kendrick 5-107, Spruce 1-19, Patterson 1-13, Prettyman 2-4. Topeka West: T. Alexander 7-114, Glenn 3-23, Mehrens 2-16, Wilkerson 1-7, Reed 1-2.

PUNTING — Topeka West: Chavez 2-25.5.