Kobe Douglas was at the right place at the right time Friday night at Graves Family Sports Complex.

The Sacred Heart senior was able to pick off Wichita Independent’s Maddon Nguyen with 1:57 to play in the game to seal the Knights’ second consecutive victory, 20-12. It was Sacred Heart’s first home victory since a

"I just looked up, saw the ball come at me and I thought I was going to drop it, honestly," Douglas said. "It was really low. Thank goodness I went under it.

"It felt nice, especially with the time and score."

When senior quarterback Jacob Gormley saw Douglas get the interception, he knew what was next to do.

"It was a feel of joy," Gormley said. "All I knew was me and Jared (McCartney) were going to get that first down and we were going to get a victory. This crowd, this school, they really needed a victory, especially a hard-fought home victory."

Sacred Heart coach Shane Richards took a big sigh of relief when Douglas sealed the victory after giving the Panthers the ball after a punt at midfield.

"I knew we had the game won," he said. "We just had to get one first down, it took us four downs to get it. Jacob said, ’I’ll get it for you, Coach.’ He just lowered his shoulder and kudos to the kids, they battled all night long. We’ve got to clean up some of the front line play and some of the mental mistakes that we make.

"I’m not taking anything away from Wichita Independent. They played hard, threw the ball well. We do need to get better."

Sacred Heart looked impressive on its first drive after forcing Independent to put. The Knights put together a 10-play, 71 yard drive, capped off by a 1-yard touchdown run by senior Jared McCartney with 5:02 left in the first quarter.

The Panthers knotted things up at six on the first play of the second with Nguyen finding Alvin Richard for a 22-yard score. The Knights responded on their next drive with a Gormley 46-yard touchdown strike to freshman Michael Matteucci to put Sacred Heart up 14-6 with 7:13 left in the second.

"We had some blown blocks on that play. I was not very happy," Richards said. "Jacob was scrambling around on the 50 and somehow got the ball out to Matteucci. It was a short throw and Matteucci made an adjustment back to the ball, caught it around his calf and made one move on the defender and took it to the house.

"That was a great play by Michael Matteucci and for Jacob to make it happen (with) all the pressure he had on him."

Independent make things interesting with six seconds left before halftime as Nguyen scrambled and found Dylan Carnley for a 34-yard score, but the Panthers failed the 2-point conversion, giving the Knights a 14-12 edge heading into halftime.

Both teams punted on their first possessions of the second half, but Independent was gifted a fumble on the Knights’ second drive, and couldn’t capitalize on the turnover. The two teams exchanged punts before Sacred Heart got back on the scoreboard.

Senior Mason Richards capped off a six-play, 80-yard driving, scoring from 44 yards out giving Sacred Heart a 20-12 lead with 6:59 left to play.

The younger Richards had to shift from fullback to running back after McCartney was cramping up on the drive.

Even if McCartney left the game on that drive, the Knights were fortunate to have their senior tailback return to the field.

"Having Jared back was a blessing," Gormley said. "It gave us grit and toughness we needed to pound the ball."

The Panthers did get into Sacred Heart territory twice in the final seven minutes resulting in a turnover on downs and the interception.

Sacred Heart held Independent to just 29 yards of total offense in the second half. The Knights were able to produce 120 yards of offense over the final 24 minutes.

"These kids, they know they’re short-handed and they don’t even ask questions," Coach Richards said. "They just try to go hard and do their best, and come out with a victory."

Gormley led the Knights in rushing with 79 yards on 17 carries, while McCartney added 69 on 18 touches and a touchdown. Gormley was 4 of 5 passing for 71 yards and touchdown, with Matteucci being the top target with the 46-yard grab.

"It was a good team effort," Douglas said. "We definitely felt like we had some mistakes in the first half that we definitely could’ve fix. I feel like we did that in the second half and the score proved it."

Sacred Heart (2-4) returns to district play as it’ll host Oakley for a 7 p.m. district matchup at Graves Family Sports Complex.