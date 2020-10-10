The Salina South Cougars spent better than a half positioning themselves for an upset.

It took much less time for it all to unravel.

After failing to cash in on a golden opportunity early in the third quarter and stalling deep in Hutchinson territory on its next possession South watched the Salthawks put up 28 straight points after the break Friday on the way to a 42-17 victory at Salina Stadium.

"That's the frustrating thing with us," said South coach Sam Sellers, whose Cougars fell to 1-4 overall and 1-3 in Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League Division I. "We can play so well at times, offense, defense and special teams and so poorly at others.

"We can be awfully good when we want to be, and unfortunately very bad when we want to be. We like this group and they're getting better, but we've got to learn to play through those times when things aren't going our way."

Things did go the Cougars' way in the first half, when they forced two turnovers, including AJ Johnson's interception with less than a minute left that set up Kaden Budke's 29-yard field goal to put them up 17-14 at intermission.

And the defense came up big to start the second half with a fourth-down stop at the Hutch 33, only to be penalized twice for false starts and having to put away. And even after the Salthawks marched 80 yards in five plays, taking the lead on Noah Khokhar's 8-yard touchdown run, South was in position to reclaim the lead.

That's when leading rusher Brandt Cox went down with an ankle injury at the end of a 5-yard run to the Hutch 9-yard line and the drive stalled on fourth down and 3. Hutch immediately drove 93 yards in seven plays with fullback Alec McCuan scoring his third touchdown on a 6-yard run and the Salthawks never looked back.

"They came out way harder than we expected," said McCuan, who drove the potent Hutch flexbone rushing attack with 245 yards on 20 carries, including an 83-yard score in the second quarter and a 62-yard run that set up the first touchdown in the third. "But we came together as a team and got it done.

"(South) made a couple of good stops and we made some errors early, but we cleaned it up. And our defense, I want to say they're one of the better ones in the state right now."

Hutch improved to 5-1 overall, 3-0 in the AVCTL.

After losing Cox, who rushed for 100 yards on 25 carries, South had minus-2 yards on the ground the rest of the way, allowing Hutch to tee off on Cougar quarterback Weston Fries.

"Losing Brandt and making us one-dimensional hurt," Sellers said. "In the first half we were successful because we had good balance, running and throwing."

Hutch, meanwhile, pounded away on the ground. With McCuan wearing South out on quick bursts up the middle, it set things up for Khokhar and quarterback Myles Thompson to run wild in the second half.

Khokhar finished with 104 yards on just six carries, including a 61-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter, and Thompson had 74 of his 92 yards after intermission.

"They have to make a decision whether to key on me or Noah, who runs a 4.4 40," McCuan said. "That's how our offense works.

"It's a triple option. That's Salthawk football.

The Salthawks finished with 462 yards total offense, all but nine coming on the ground. South had 292 yards total offense.

For South, Fries completed 18 of 38 passes for 194 yards and two touchdowns. He hit Cox in full stride on a 37-yard post route on the game's first possession, and found Te'Jon McDaniel for 20 yards with 1:24 left in the half to tie the game at 14.

Jackson Hayes had nine catches for 43 yards and Colin Schreiber five for 83.

"I thought South played really hard and played really well," Hutch coach Mike Vernon said. "The Cox kid runs hard and he put us in some tough situations."

South is at home again next Friday against Newton, while Hutch entertains Campus.