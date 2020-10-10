BROOKVILLE—The Inman Teutons proved to be too much for the Ell-Saline on Friday night.

Inman improved to 5-1 and picked up its fifth straight victory, 48-7, over the Cardinals. It was the fourth straight loss for Ell-Saline, which dropped to 2-4.

Inman scored 21 points in the first quarter and never looked back. Jace Doerksen threw touchdown passes to Derick Johnson and Eli Brunk, and Brock Sivilis’ 2-yard run made it 21-0 with a minute to go in the period.

Samuel Shober’s 7-yard touchdown run and Kyler Konrade’s 3-yarder pushed the lead to 35-0 at halftime.

Tanner Heckel threw a 52-yard touchdown pass to Kyler Konrade with 6:53 left in the third quarter for a 42-0 Teuton advantage before Ell-Saline got on the board in the fourth on a 1-yard run by T.J. Morrical.

Harrison Brunk put the finishing touches on the win for Inman with a late 25-yard touchdown run.

Inman finished with455 yards total offense to 109 for Ell-Saline. .

Morrical was 4 of 8 passing for 23 yards and added 39 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries. Keenan Drees had three catches for 11 yards and Taegan Bradley a 12-yard reception.

Ell-Saline heads to Smith Center next Friday.