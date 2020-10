VOLLEYBALL

SOUTHEAST SPLITS: At Hoisington, Southeast fell to the homestanding Cardinals, 25-13, 25-20, but bounced back with a 20-25, 25-16, 25-23 over Hesston on Thursday night.

Makenzie Boley led the Trojans with nine kills and three aces. Karsyn Schlesener had eight kills and 18 assists. Makenna Bartholomew also tallied eight kills.

Lexi Jacobson recorded 11 digs and six kills.