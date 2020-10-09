With one of the top volleyball players out for quarantine, Garden City High School’s coaching staff had to make adjustments to the squad’s lineup for Thursday night’s home triangular.

The Buffaloes went 1-1 on the night, defeating Ulysses 25-15, 25-13, but falling to Dodge City 25-23, 25-23.

Against Ulysses, four GCHS players recorded one service ace each, Abby Parr, Gisselle Gutierrez, Melody Flores and Mya DelaCruz.

McKenna Jagels and Symone Simmons led the team with four kills each, while Abby Ellermann, MacKenzie Lucas and Flores each had three. MiKayla Martinez had one in the match.

Parr led the team with defensive digs with 12, and Flores added nine. Jagels had five digs and DelaCruz had three. Ellerman, Mya Cruz and Simmons each had two digs while Gutierrez, Lucas and Martinez each had one.

"Our kids were pretty resilient," GCHS head coach Trista Bailey said. "We came out against Ulysses and we were able to work out some small issues with our new lineup. We passed really well and got some good offensive production from our middles."

On defense in the Dodge City match, Lucas, Flores and Simmons each had one block in the match. Parr scooped up 14 digs to lead the team while Flores and Cruz each had six. Jagels and DelaCruz each had three digs while Gutierrez and simmons each had two. Lucas had one dig in the match.

"Against Dodge, we actually executed our game plan really well on the defensive side of the ball," Bailey said. "We were able to get some quality touches against their middle, who really got loose on us the last time we played."

Flores led the team with nine kills against the Red Demons while Jagels added six and Ellerman had five. Martinez and Simmons each had two kills. Flores and DelaCruz had two service aces each and Cruz had one.

"Unfortunately, toward the end of both sets, we couldn’t capitalize on offense," Bailey said. "Our middle carried us all night, but we just couldn’t seem to make back-to-back big offensive plays when we needed to."

In the other match of the triangular, Dodge City defeated Ulysses, 25-18, 25-21.

Garden City, 11-10 overall, will be back on the road Saturday, traveling to McPherson for tournament play.