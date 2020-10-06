Lakin High School’s football team moved its overall record to 4-1 on the road Friday with a 58-26 victory over Southwestern Heights at Kismet.

Both teams’ offenses lit up the scoreboard in the first quarter, with Lakin posting 24 points and the Mustangs tallying 14. The Broncs continued with multiple touchdowns in the second, taking a 38-20 lead into halftime.

In the third quarter, Lakin’s defense stiffened keeping Southwestern Heights out of the end zone while the offense added another 14 points. Each team scored a touchdown in the fourth.

Lakin’s offensive attack came primarily on the ground as of its 56 plays, 397 yards of the 484 total yards came from rushing. The Mustangs had a more balanced offense with 67 plays for 296 total yards, 139 in the air and 157 on the ground.

The Broncs’ Servando Gonzalez led all rushers with 114 yards on seven carries and two touchdowns. Teammate Allen Martinez carried the ball 17 times for an even 100 yards on the ground and two touchdowns. Memo Flores led the Mustangs with 11 carries for 24 yards.

Southwestern Heights’ Hever Mercado led both teams in passing yardage, collecting 139 yards on 10-of-25 attempts. He had one touchdown and one interception. For Lakin, Gonzalez was 4-of-8 for 87 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

Lakin’s Maddux Beltran had one pass reception for 48 yards and a touchdown, while the Mustangs’ Walter Ramirez had seven catches for 96 yards and one touchdown.

Lakin will host Cimarron on Friday and Southwestern Heights, now 1-3 overall, will host Thomas More Prep.

Lakin;24;14;14;6;—;58

SW Heights;14;6;0;6;—;26