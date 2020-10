The Hays High cross country team placed third in the Junction City Invitational on Saturday at Milford Lake.

Amelia Jaeger led the Indians with a ninth-place finish in 21:18.4. Arely Maldonado was 11th in 21:26.7, while Brenlynn Albers was 12th in 21:31.3 and Jaycine Watson was 15th in 22:15.

Leo Hernandez led the HHS boys, finishing 14th in 18:09.